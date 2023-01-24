ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Don't miss valuable tax credits on National Earned Income Tax Credit Day

Credits worth up to $11,097 are available to eligible New Yorkers. Submitted by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. On National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is urging taxpayers to review their eligibility for this valuable benefit.
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for NY $234 millones de dólares adicionales en beneficios SNAP para NY

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January. All SNAP households will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the state’s economy, announced Governor Kathy Hochul.
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits

Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000

2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
How to File Taxes for Free in NY, And Get Quickest Refund

It doesn't get any better than free when it comes to the annual chore of filing your taxes. (Read all the way through, to ensure you don't skip this one important step and wind up getting charged in the end). The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is...
Maximum SNAP Benefits For All New Yorkers In January

New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January. Governor Kathy Hochul announced all households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month following $234 million in federal funding. Those that would have received a monthly supplement of less than $95 will receive at least $95, representatives said. SNAP is a federally-funded program overseen by the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Click Here To Read More.
New Yorkers push for minimum wage of $21.25/hour

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New Yorkers are pushing for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour by 2027. Currently the state’s minimum wage is set at $14.20 an hour, or in certain parts of the state, $15 an hour. In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul said she wants to index wages to match the rising cost of inflation, but advocates say they want to see an overall increase in the state’s minimum wage and then index it to match inflation. All of this happening just weeks after lawmakers voted in favor of a $32,000 pay raise for themselves.
New York’s marijuana mentorship program is off to a promising start

New York’s cannabis compliance mentorship program held its first session this week, and some legacy operators involved say they’re impressed with the program, and cautiously hopeful about its efficacy. “I’m feeling a lot more optimistic about the program and the system,” said Dennis, a legacy operator in Central...
How To Get Free COVID-19 Tests In New York

Once again you can get up to 4 free COVID-19 tests here in New York. The United States Postal Service is again sending out up to 4 free Covid-19 tests to residents all across the country. The program was stopped last March as funding ran out, but with an uptick...
Six points of pride, pain and hope for NY cannabis (guest column)

This guest column is from Paula Collins, EA, Esq., a tax attorney dedicated to the cannabis industry. She can be contacted at paula@paulacollinslaw.com. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of NY Cannabis Insider. Today...
