Don't miss valuable tax credits on National Earned Income Tax Credit Day
Credits worth up to $11,097 are available to eligible New Yorkers. Submitted by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. On National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is urging taxpayers to review their eligibility for this valuable benefit.
Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789
New York is one of the most populated states in the country. With time, it has seen tremendous growth and a diversified economy. Despite all this, a large number of people are living in poverty.
Child Care Vouchers for homeless and low-income NY households: See if your family is eligible for cash assistance
Taking good care of children can be tough, especially if you live in an expensive state like New York. Still, our parents try their best to provide us with all the comforts and luxuries. No matter what, they try to keep us safe and free from tension.
Join the Empire State Fellows Program and get $85,000: A life-changing opportunity for New Yorkers
It always feels good to work for thousands, especially when you are jobless and have a family to take care of. In New York, there is no shortage of relief programs or payments. These are meant to benefit people in one way or the other.
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for NY $234 millones de dólares adicionales en beneficios SNAP para NY
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January. All SNAP households will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the state’s economy, announced Governor Kathy Hochul.
Millions available for NY employees as part of Workers Relief Program: Have you applied for your $600?
In New York, a wide range of relief payments and programs are available that aim to help people beat inflation to some extent. One of the newest programs I talked about is the Temporary Assistance Program which gives poor NY families up to $789. In case you are interested in the program, you can check the details here.
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000
2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
How to File Taxes for Free in NY, And Get Quickest Refund
It doesn't get any better than free when it comes to the annual chore of filing your taxes. (Read all the way through, to ensure you don't skip this one important step and wind up getting charged in the end). The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is...
Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness Program
With the increasing costs of food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, it has become really difficult for many New York residents to live a peaceful and ideal life. It looks like the governor is aware of what's going on and officials are trying to help people out in the best possible ways.
New York State civil service exam: Application period for entry-level investigative positions now open
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) announced that the application period is now open for New York’s entry-level investigative civil service exams. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York State. They will be held as in-person...
Maximum SNAP Benefits For All New Yorkers In January
New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowance for the month of January. Governor Kathy Hochul announced all households — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive additional funding this month following $234 million in federal funding. Those that would have received a monthly supplement of less than $95 will receive at least $95, representatives said. SNAP is a federally-funded program overseen by the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Click Here To Read More.
New Yorkers push for minimum wage of $21.25/hour
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New Yorkers are pushing for legislation that would raise the minimum wage to $21.25 an hour by 2027. Currently the state’s minimum wage is set at $14.20 an hour, or in certain parts of the state, $15 an hour. In her State of the State Address, Governor Hochul said she wants to index wages to match the rising cost of inflation, but advocates say they want to see an overall increase in the state’s minimum wage and then index it to match inflation. All of this happening just weeks after lawmakers voted in favor of a $32,000 pay raise for themselves.
New York’s marijuana mentorship program is off to a promising start
New York’s cannabis compliance mentorship program held its first session this week, and some legacy operators involved say they’re impressed with the program, and cautiously hopeful about its efficacy. “I’m feeling a lot more optimistic about the program and the system,” said Dennis, a legacy operator in Central...
Need a New Fridge or Furnace? This New York Program Can Help
From time to time there is a special program that can really help some people who are in need of assistance. New York has several programs available that can step in and provide a helping hand for people all over the Empire State when they run into tough times. Some...
How To Get Free COVID-19 Tests In New York
Once again you can get up to 4 free COVID-19 tests here in New York. The United States Postal Service is again sending out up to 4 free Covid-19 tests to residents all across the country. The program was stopped last March as funding ran out, but with an uptick...
Six points of pride, pain and hope for NY cannabis (guest column)
This guest column is from Paula Collins, EA, Esq., a tax attorney dedicated to the cannabis industry. She can be contacted at paula@paulacollinslaw.com. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of NY Cannabis Insider. Today...
Keybank To Offer SONYMA Loans To Help First Time Homebuyers
NEW YORK – KeyBank is pleased to announce that it offers State of New York Mortgage Agency (SONYMA) loans. SONYMA offers low-interest rate mortgage loans and programs to help qualified buyers purchase their first home in the state of New York. SONYMA has two primary mortgage programs that KeyBank...
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
