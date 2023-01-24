KDOT holding public meeting for east K-96 improvement project

KDOT's Tom Hein joins us today to tell us how to give your input ahead of the project's planning meeting. This project will widen K-96 from 4 lanes to 6, from I-135 to Kellogg in east Wichita.

The meeting is hosted by The Kansas Department of Transportation, U.S. DOT Federal Highway Administration, and the City of Wichita. It is open to the public and runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. KDOT will unveil design concepts for the K-96 corridor between I-135 and I-35. It will take place at the National Center for Aviation Training, 4004 N. Webb Road in Wichita. That is building 300 at Colonel James Jabara Airport, WSU Tech, across from the Administration Center plaza. Free parking is available.

The meeting will be an open house format, with a formal presentation starting at 6 p.m. Meeting materials will be available on the project website at the time of the meeting.