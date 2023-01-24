Read full article on original website
Scientists Say ‘Rubble Pile’ Asteroids Are Surprisingly Hard to Kill
Rubble pile asteroids are more common and durable than previously thought, according to new research. The scientists behind the study say this could pose a problem for planetary defense measures. But there may be reason for optimism, given recent insights gleaned from NASA’s successful DART mission to deflect an asteroid.
Jeff Bezos's Girlfriend Is Leading an All-Women Blue Origin Spaceflight
Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket is currently grounded, but that’s not stopping the Jeff Bezos-led company from making plans. A future flight in 2024 will feature an all-women crew led by Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos’ partner Lauren Sánchez. Sánchez spilled the beans on the flight...
