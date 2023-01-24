ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 camping trends of 2023: More campers, more money, more problems

By Spencer McKee
 5 days ago
Photo Credit: Peerapat_Lekkla (iStock).

Popular camping resource The Dyrt has released their '2023 Camping Report' – this year's annual dive into various aspects of camping around the United States.

Here are 5 key takeaway trends from the report, which can be found here.

1. Camping more difficult: Surveyed campers reported that it was 5-times more difficult to find available campsites in 2022 compared to 2019 (and roughly twice as difficult year-over-year), partially due to a large influx of new campers during the pandemic era. With an estimated 80 million campers in the US in 2022, 7.2 million camped for the first time in 2022 and 15.5 million camped for the first time over the past two years.

The recent trend of 'advanced booking' campsites, which has seemed to explode since 2020, was also deemed a contributing factor in 'camping difficulty', dubbed the 'most difficult thing about camping,' with 35 percent of campers stating that 'most advanced bookings being full' was the top challenge when planning a trip. It's also worth noting that 16.4 percent of campers said they experienced problems with 'first come, first serve' campsites being full.

2. Glamping: 'Camping in style' is getting more popular. Not only were 44.8 percent of campers using RVs in 2022, 'glamping' was up 10 percent year over year. Property managers adjusted campsites accordingly, with 44 percent of managers that added new types of camping to their site in 2022 opting to add glamping-specific options.

It's also worth noting that over half of campers camped in a vehicle, with these 'campers on wheels' two times more likely to bring a laptop and six times more likely to bring a television. Granted, it's no surprise more people are taking advantage of these luxuries – 44.6 percent of campers had a household income above $100,000 in 2022, compared to 39.5 percent in 2021.

3. Remote work campers: Campers continue to bring the 'work place' to the outdoors. According to The Dyrt, 23.8 percent of campers said they worked remotely from their campsite in 2022 – roughly the same share of campers compared to 2021.

4. Going solo: Solo camping is on the rise. The Dyrt reports that their camping community saw a 28 percent increase in solo campers between 2021 and 2022. That being said, 57.1 percent of all campers camped with pets (91 percent dogs/6.8 percent cats/2.2 percent other).

5. Prices increase: Camping is getting more expensive. An estimated 48.6 percent of property managers raised rates in 2022, with another 46.4 percent looking to do the same in 2023. While prices are on the rise, those taking 11 or more trips per years ('avid campers', 13.4 percent of all surveyed campers) were more likely to have a household income of less than $50,000.

See the full report from The Dyrt here and check out their website for camping needs here.

