Martin County, FL

Truck driver charged in hit-and-run involving bicyclist

By Mauricio La Plante, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 5 days ago

MARTIN COUNTY — After a man struck a bicyclist with the side mirror of his truck Thursday, he left the scene and failed to check if the bicyclist was OK, sheriff's investigators said.

Deputies arrested 62-year-old Thomas Cornman Saturday in connection to the hit-and-run, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Cornman, of the 4400 block of Southwest Ranchwood Street in Palm City, faces a felony charge of hit-and-run with injury and a misdemeanor charge of operating on a suspended driver's license with knowledge.

Cornman was driving a yellow box truck and struck the bicyclist with the truck's side mirror on Southwest Citrus Boulevard near the intersection of Southwest Martin Highway around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, investigators said.

A witness said the driver looked back, but did not stop and stay at the scene.

The collision ejected the bicyclist onto the side of the road, causing multiple injuries, investigators said.

Following some tips, a deputy assigned to the hit-and-run task force of the Martin County Sheriff's Office found the box truck on Southwest Ranchwood Street in Palm City, sheriff's officials said.

The deputy found damage consistent with the Thursday collision, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Cornman's arrest is the third arrest over the last seven days in connection to hit-and-run crashes, sheriff's officials said.

Cornman was released from Martin County Jail on Saturday on a $2,750 bond.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com.

