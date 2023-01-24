ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Sub-Committee Rejects Protections in School Library Debate

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1cQa_0kPc7GKU00

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - A House sub-committee Tuesday morning rejected a bill that would have prevented school library books being pulled simply based on race, gender identity, or sexual orientation. The bill came as there has been a great deal of debate as to what should and should not be available in school libraries.

Delegate Karrie Delaney (D-Fairfax) proposed the bill, saying she wanted to make sure only explicit material, and not groups, were targeted. However, Delegate Dave Larock (R-Loudoun) said it would potentially make it more difficult to ban any material.

Any bill making it easier to remove books from school libraries that passes the GOP-controlled House of Delegates is likely to be defeated in the Democratically-controlled State Senate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtf.org

Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

2 men dead following shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men in Richmond have died after police say they were shot in as police patrolled the area. On Jan. 27, just after 3 p.m., Richmond police officers heard gunfire in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street. Officers then found a man who had been shot....
RICHMOND, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March

This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
VIRGINIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

A Teenager Confesses To Killing Lucia Bremer

On Monday, Dylan Williams, the adolescent who was charged with killing Lucia Bremer, who was only 13 years old, entered a guilty plea. At the time of the incident in March 2021, Bremer and a buddy were strolling through the Gayton Forest West community, which is located close to the Godwin High School campus.
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
2K+
Followers
986
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy