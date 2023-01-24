How to Watch: Archie Miller, former Dayton coach, and Rhode Island host Flyers

Rhode Island Rams (6-13, 2-5 A-10) vs. Dayton Flyers (13-7, 5-2 A-10)

Kingston, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: CBS Sports Network, The Varsity Network

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays the Dayton Flyers after Brayon Freeman scored 25 points in Rhode Island's 79-72 loss to the George Mason Patriots. The Rams are 5-5 on their home court. Rhode Island is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record. The Flyers are 5-2 in conference games. Dayton is fourth in the A-10 with 14.5 assists per game led by Mike Sharavjamts averaging 3.3. The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play. URI coach Archie Miller coached Dayton from 2011-2017.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Rams. Freeman is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the past 10 games for Rhode Island. Daron Holmes is averaging 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and two blocks for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 12.8 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game. Flyers: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press