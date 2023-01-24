Annual Point in Time count measuring homelessness starts Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUB) will be putting on the annual Point in Time Count as a way to measure homelessness across the country.

This is a required count that takes place Wednesday and Thursday.

This count is "an effort to get an unduplicated count on a single night," according to a release from LTHC Homeless Services. Several agencies take part in the count to make sure no one is missed.

"The local planning council, Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Network, brings local providers together for this annual event," the release says. "The City of Lafayette is spearheading the street outreach count and all local shelters are doing their own count of who is sheltering with them. LTHC Homeless Services will be counting all guests that comes for services and is also working with the eight surrounding rural counties."

Jennifer Layton, president and CEO of LTHC Homeless Services commented on the importance of this annual count.

“It’s critical that we find these people, not just for the count, but to make sure we are getting them into services,” Layton said in the release. “It’s an organized effort to engage people who need our help the most.”

Homeless and Community Outreach Coordinator for the city, Adam Murphy, said, "It takes many partners and service providers to make the count work."

The counting period will run from midnight to midnight on January 25-26. Communities nationwide will be partaking in the count. Organizations such as LTHC, Lafayette Urban Ministry, Family Promise and the YWCA will have staff and volunteers completing the count in a quick and efficient manner.

“The data from the PIT will come out later in the year and provides us with a way to compare progress and concerns from previous years,” Layton stated in the release.

It is encouraged for any members of the community to reach out to info@lthc.net to provide them with information about someone who may be living without shelter.