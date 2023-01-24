ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, PA

North East police, FBI continue search for suspect who used note to rob Key Bank branch

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago

NORTH EAST — A man wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt used a note to rob a Key Bank branch in the borough of cash on Monday morning.

North East police and the FBI continued their search on Tuesday for clues to the identity of the unknown male suspect, who fled the Key Bank branch at 27 E. Main St. heading south after stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from inside of the bank as well as video from residential and business security cameras throughout the borough in an effort to determine the suspect's movements and identity, North East Police Chief Sean Lam said Tuesday.

The robbery was reported on Monday at 9:14 a.m. According to police, the suspect entered the bank, passed a note demanding money, then fled on foot. The suspect did not show a weapon or indicate he had one, Lam said.

The suspect fled south after leaving the bank, but investigators were not able to locate where the man headed, the chief said.

The suspect was wearing a dark blue hooded zip-up jacket, dark blue or black pants, black and white shoes, red gloves and a facemask, police reported.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call North East police Sgt. Peter Towner at 814-725-4407.

Monday's robbery was the third bank heist in North East in less than a year.

On April 28, a male suspect entered the Widget Financial credit union branch at 5 Grant St. and used a note stating he was armed and demanding money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed sum of cash.

More: Search ongoing for suspect who robbed Widget Financial branch in North East Thursday

On May 6, a suspect used a note to rob the same Key Bank branch that was robbed on Monday of cash before fleeing the branch in an unknown direction.

The FBI later accused two men, Deandre Thorington and Jeremy Martin, of committing the two North East bank robberies and with robbing 13 other financial institutions in four other states, according to information in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in eastern Michigan.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: North East police, FBI continue search for suspect who used note to rob Key Bank branch

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man pleads guilty to meth charge

A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Judge to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, five grams or more of methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced the guilty plea from 51-year-old Luis Martinez. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years and a fine of $5 million.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
FOREST COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Fugitive from Pennsylvania nabbed in Ellicottville

A Friendship NY man who has been on the lamb for involuntary manslaughter charges is now in custody. Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb announced the arrest of Christian R. Brewster, 25, of Friendship on Route 242 in Ellicotville NY. Brewster was wanted by the Bethlehem City, PA Police Department. He...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
YourErie

Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
DUNKIRK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

11-Year-Old Rape Victim Testifies Against Chautauqua County Man

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An 11-year-old victim of a Chautauqua County man accused of sexually assaulting and raping children delivered stomach churning testimony to a jury Thursday. Prosecutors with the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office called one of Dustin Post’s alleged victims to the stand during the...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police Arrest Jamestown Man on Numerous Outstanding Warrants

A Jamestown man who was known to have several outstanding warrants was taken into custody Wednesday evening. Jamestown Police saw 41-year-old Alberto Aponte-Narvaez, Jr. riding a bicycle on the sidewalk of a public street at about 8:30 PM, in violation of the Jamestown City Code. Aponte-Narvaez -- who had warrants for three separate burglaries, five petit larcenies, and four additional bench warrants -- began to flee from officers, who used K-9 Grimm to track him down. He was located hiding behind a residence on the city's north side. Aponte-Narvaez was arrested and is being held pending his arraignment on the various charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Giving False Report to Police After Her Vehicle Crashes into House

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house on Harriot Avenue in March 2022. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Ruddell, of Oil City, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Search Warrants Result in Multiple Arrests

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — Two search warrants resulting in four arrests and the recovery of drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons were conducted in Dunkirk during the early morning hours on Friday. Dunkirk Police SRT made entrance at 201 Deer Street while the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s SWAT made...
DUNKIRK, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Youngsville Woman Charged in Connection With Fentanyl Death

WARREN, Pa. – For the second time in just over a month, a Warren County resident has been charged with their alleged involvement in providing fentanyl that led to the death of another individual. Stephanie S. Kightlinger, 27, of Youngsville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parents charged with involuntary manslaughter taken into custody

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The parents of the toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose were taken into custody on Thursday in Cattaraugus County, New York. They will be held in the county jail awaiting extradition to Northampton County. The father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wesb.com

Ludlow Man Accused of Stalking/Harassing Sheriff’s Officer

A Ludlow man is in McKean County Jail accused of stalking and harassing a law enforcement officer. According to court filings, a McKean County Sheriff’s Officer was called to UPMC Kane for a report of a disorderly person, who turned out to be 44-year-old Shawn Thornton. The officer said Thorton became verbally aggressive, saying that if the officer continued to speak with him, it would “end badly” for the officer, and that if he followed him out of the building, Thornton would “kick his ass.” Thornton reportedly taunted the officer after leaving the building.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incidents of Theft, Harassment

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Marienville responded to a report of theft that happened on Hemlock Street, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, January 25, the theft occurred sometime between January 1, 2022, and...
erienewsnow.com

Police Investigate Stabbing in Downtown Erie

Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Erie on Wednesday. It was reported at 12th and State St. just after noon. The 52-year-old man reportedly suffered a stab wound to the upper left chest, according to early reports from the scene. He was conscious and taken to UPMC Hamot for...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

One Killed In Wrong Way Interstate Crash

ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was killed during a wrong-way crash on Interstate 86 near Jamestown. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. First responders report it appears there was at...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Walmart Retail Theft Case

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a retail theft case. It happened Jan. 19 around 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Buffalo Rd. A woman went into the store, placed approximately $70 worth of merchandise into her purse and left without paying, troopers said.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for 2021 attempted murder

An Erie man could spend the next 20 to 40 years in jail from an attempted murder shooting from two years ago. That was the sentence handed down today from Judge Jamie Mead in the case against 50-year-old Orguna Sanders for a 2021 shooting in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. The shooting left […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy