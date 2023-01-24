ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

17-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school in wool hat

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
 5 days ago
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday after allegedly bringing a weapon into the Performance Learning Center school on Walton Way.

The student, of Augusta, is charged with possession of a weapon in a school building and possession of a pistol or revolver under the age of 18, according to jail records.

In a letter to parents, program administrator Horace Smith said following an altercation between two students, a weapon was found on one of the students during an administrative search.

Traffic fatality:Augusta man dies in motorcycle crash

Shelter deaths:Augusta shelter annually euthanizes thousands of animals, overcrowding an issue

The incident occurred around noon in a classroom, according to arrest warrants.

School administrators contacted the RCSS Police who recovered a handgun and formally charged the student, according to the letter.

Arrest warrants note the gun was a Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic handgun found in a wool hat the student was sitting on.

