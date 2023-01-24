Read full article on original website
Despite Recent Market Revival, These Crypto Companies Dismissed More Employees
Coinbase, Kraken, Crypto.com, and Gemini are some of the well-known cryptocurrency firms to fire staff after the FTX catastrophe. The prolonged bear market reduced the interest in cryptocurrencies and hampered the operations of numerous industry players. Some leading exchanges, including Coinbase, Crypto.com, Bybit, and Kraken, laid off a chunk of their workforce to cope with the challenging times.
Crypto Investment Trends That Will Define 2023: Report
Crypto has always had an image problem, something that escalated after a brutal 2022. Less than a month into the new year, the market is already showing sustainable signs of recovery, and the “creative destruction” that transpired could ultimately be a huge win not just for the consumer but also in terms of regulatory protections and rapid innovation, as well as lowered cost structures.
Strike Integrates Lightning With Point of Sale Giant Clover
Strike’s plans to integrate Bitcoin’s lightning network with American POS providers are beginning to take effect. Bitcoin payment and wallet company Strike has partnered with fintech giant Fiserv to integrate Bitcoin’s lightning network with the point-of-sale terminal provider, Clover. This will allow certain Clover merchants to accept...
Avalanche Skyrockets 14%, Bitcoin Calm at $23K (Weekend Watch)
The alternative coins have outperformed bitcoin in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin initiated another leg up late on Friday and tapped $23,500 but was stopped in its tracks and has returned to familiar ground. Most altcoins have charted more impressive gains, led by Avalanche, MATIC, OKB, Dogecoin, and others. Bitcoin...
MATIC Adds 8% Daily, Bitcoin at a Decision Point (Market Watch)
MATIC and LEO are today’s top performers, with price increases of over 8%. Bitcoin experienced some volatility yesterday following the US GDP announcement but remains at a key point of around $23,000 now. Most altcoins are calmer today, with ETH, SOL, and XRP retracing slightly. MATIC and LEO, though,...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Fannie Redux? Home Loan Banks Are Bailing Out Crypto Banks
An interesting dynamic is taking shape, despite the fact that the crypto market has largely priced in last year’s bankruptcies. The crypto market seems to have priced in last year’s string of crypto company bankruptcies. But the crypto firms that survived will still be paying off bank loans to cover their positions for some time.
Argo Blockchain Slapped With Lawsuit Over Misleading Statements
The lawsuit claimed that Argo’s “wrongful acts and omissions” caused a “precipitous decline” in ADS’s market value leading to significant investor losses and damages. Argo Blockchain has been accused of federal securities law violation during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary...
2022 Was Crypto’s Dot Com Bust: Let’s Recap Tech Stocks After 2000 (Opinion)
2022 saw a myriad of major market participants crash and burn, but that’s not the end of cryptocurrency. In fact, it’s just getting started. The last year saw the fall of the Terra-Luna ecosystem, BlockFi, Celsius, Voyager Digital, 3AC, and Alameda-FTX. But it’s not the end of cryptocurrency. Like the Internet after the Dot Com bust, crypto is still just getting started.
BTC Fear and Greed Index Flashes “Greed” for the First Time in 10 Months
Bitcoin Fear and Greed has reached “Greed” once again as the coin stabalized at around $23,000. The metric showing the community’s general sentiment toward bitcoin – the Fear and Greed Index – entered into the “greed” zone for the first time since March 30, 2022.
US SEC Inquires Investment Advisers Over Crypto Custody: Report
The intersection of crypto and traditional finance is now under the watchful eye of the top US regulator. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is targeting investment advisors for potentially offering digital asset custody to its clients without meeting proper criteria. Citing three unnamed sources, Reuters reported that...
New York Senate Bill Proposes Legalizing Crypto for Payment in State Agencies
A recently proposed bill would give state agencies the option to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash as payment for various fees. A new bill introduced to the New York Senate seeks to make certain cryptocurrencies a legal form of payment for state agencies. This would include accepting crypto...
FLOKI Soars 15% After DAO Proposal to Burn $55M in Floki Inu Tokens
FLOKI climbed to a 5-month high after the team shared the plan. Floki Inu developers contemplate burning nearly 5 trillion FLOKI tokens (worth almost $55 million) to reduce the tax applied on each transaction. FLOKI’s price reacted positively, surging 15% in a few hours. The team behind the popular...
Flare Partners With Blockchain Security Specialist FYEO For Ongoing Audits
Flare is pleased to announce an official partnership with blockchain security specialist FYEO. The firm will perform ongoing security audits of Flare’s codebases, providing actionable feedback to support safer smart contract development and help to minimize risk for all users of the network. Rigorous professional auditing and testing are...
