New Charlevoix County prosecuting attorney takes office

CHARLEVOIX — A new Charlevoix County prosecuting attorney, Christopher "Kit" Tholen, assumed office on Monday, Jan. 23 in an official swearing-in ceremony conducted by 33rd Charlevoix County Circuit Court Judge Roy C. Hayes III.

Born and raised in Traverse City, Tholen comes to Charlevoix after working as an assistant prosecuting attorney and deputy civil counsel for Grand Traverse County since 2013, where he was hired after graduating cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School in 2012.

Hayes appointed Tholen to replace Allen Telgenhof, who held the elected position for over a decade and had given notification of his resignation to Hayes earlier in the month.

"I think he's going to be really good for Charlevoix County and really good for the prosecutor's office," said Hayes.

Two other applicants for the appointment were also considered for the position — Charlevoix County's assistant prosecuting attorney Mary Farrell and Kerry Zahner, chief prosecuting attorney.

"It was not an easy decision at all. They are all very qualified candidates," said Hayes, who had convened an informal selection committee — consisting of 7th Probate Court Judge Valerie Snyder, 90th District Court Judge Angela Lasher and Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra — to provide feedback during the selection process.

"I think it will be very positive for the people of Charlevoix County," said Hayes, regarding Tholen's appointment.

In his role as assistant prosecuting attorney in Grand Traverse County, Tholen handled all types of misdemeanor and felony cases, specializing in intoxicated driving cases. As deputy civil counsel, he advised the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners and various county departments on legal concerns, processed Freedom of Information Act requests, and represented the county in civil litigation.

Prior to law school, Tholen attended Wesleyan University in Connecticut where he majored in religion.

In addition to his new professional role, Tholen — along with his wife Briana and their two children — is also immersed in the process of Charlevoix house hunting. Speaking with the Courier while en route to a prospective home, Tholen said that he is "100 percent open minded" stepping into the prosecuting attorney's position.

"I'm interested to learn how things are done in Charlevoix," said Tholen, explaining his goal of meeting with people in the office and other departments and asking "if they have ideas on what is working and what can be improved."

"I'd love to help with things that could be improved on," he said.

In a meeting this week scheduled with Vondra and other law enforcement in the county, Tholen said he wants to know "what is working in their relationships with each other and their relationships with the prosecutor's office and what can be improved."

When addressing those attending his swearing-in on Monday, Tholen acknowledged the "overwhelming sense of responsibility to the county of which now I am directly accountable to" and said he was honored to have the position.

Tholen and his family will be living with his in-laws in Hayes Township until they find a home.

