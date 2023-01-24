Saugatuck Township Hall to see $765K in renovations

SAUGATUCK TWP. — Major upgrades are coming to Saugatuck Township Hall over the next several months. A $765,000 renovation project will begin next month, with work expected to be complete in June.

The project will include more work spaces for staff with improved safety, expanded parking and mechanical and electrical updates.

“The township is growing and demand on township services is greater than ever,” said township manager Daniel DeFranco. “The renovation prioritizes changes to the office that support staff in delivering the exceptional customer service that our community deserves.”

Saugatuck Township hired a firm to assess the needs of the building last year.

“The assessment of the building conducted by Abonmarche highlighted many building needs resulting from deferred maintenance, ADA compliance issues and general privacy, safety and security issues in need of being addressed,” DeFranco said.

Recommendations included replacing the roof and installing new electrical and mechanical systems.

The project will also include office and boardroom renovations and a new entry for the building. A new conference room will provide a private space for “dealing with sensitive issues.”

“The new conference room creates private space for people dealing with sensitive issues with township staff, whether (it's) a grieving family purchasing a cemetery plot from the sexton or a homeowner needing to work out a payment plan for property taxes,” DeFranco said.

The new entryway will be located on the southeast side of the building, facing Clearbrook Drive. It will have an enclosed and secured vestibule for residents to enter and exit, increasing security.

“The new design contains a control point through which people have to pass to get into the office,” DeFranco said. “The current layout allows people to wander through the offices with no control point, giving potential access to confidential and personal information (that's) stored throughout the office.”

Subscribe:Receive unlimited access to your local news coverage

Township Hall moved to its current location at 3461 Blue Star Highway in 1992, and few upgrades have been made since. Saugatuck Township shares the building with the Michigan State Police. All renovations this year will be performed in the township’s portion of the building.

Saugatuck Township is utilizing $262,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help pay for the renovations. The rest will come from the township’s capital project fund.

Staff will remain in the building during renovations, but meetings will be moved. Township board, planning commission and parks commission meetings will be conducted at Saugatuck High School during the project.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.