Courtroom drama marks first all-valley high school production in black box performance space in downtown Staunton.

STAUNTON — Silver Line Theatre Exchange presents "12 Angry Jurors" by Reginald Rose, opening on Feb. 3. As relevant today as it was when first published in 1954, this play centers themes of prejudice and bias in the jury deliberation room.

The play takes place following the closing arguments in a murder trial. As the 12 members of the jury must deliberate — with a guilty verdict meaning death for the accused, an inner-city teen. As the dozen jurors try to reach a unanimous decision while sequestered in a room, one juror casts considerable doubt on elements of the case. Personal issues soon rise to the surface, and conflict threatens to derail the delicate process that will decide one boy’s fate, the press release said.

This will be the first all-valley high school show produced at Silver Line, combining talents from public, private and homeschool students in the Shenandoah Valley.

The annual performance opportunity aims to give kids an alternative to the musical theatre productions that most high schools focus on in the winter months, and to create a broader theatre network among youth in the area, the release said.

Performances are on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. at the Warehouse; 211 N. Lewis St. in Staunton.

For tickets and more information, visit silverlinetheatre.org/shows.

Silver Line Theatre Exchange is an education-led theatre company offering classes and performance opportunities for students in grades PK-12, and a professional producing body that connects regional professional actors and aspiring artists to performance and teaching work.

