ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Francis Ngannou Says He's Been In Contact W/ Fury's Team, Wants Summer Fight

Francis Ngannou says he's been in contact with Tyson Fury's camp, and while the Gypsy King's next boxing match will likely be against fellow heavyweight champ, Oleksandr Usyk, the former UFC champ says they could fight mid-year!. "I've talked to somebody. Some of [Fury's] advisors, but they're working on a...
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
TMZ.com

Ben Askren Busts Eyelid Open During Wrestling Session

Ben Askren had an eye-opening experience on the mats this week ... 'cause the former UFC star suffered a nasty injury during a wrestling session -- and it'll make your skin crawl. Funky showed off the battle wound on Thursday ... saying, "still shooting so fast these young boys can’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy