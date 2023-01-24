ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Manchester United Trio To Miss Nottingham Forest Carabao Cup Game

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtymF_0kPc5xun00

A trio of Manchester United players are set to miss this weeks Carabao Cup game against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United will play the first leg of their Carabao Cup Semi Final against fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest this week. Erik Ten Hag is set to be without three of his players ahead of the clash.

Ten Hag will want to set out his strongest side ahead of the clash as he looks to win his firsy trophy as manager. United are winless in their last two games following a draw to Crystal Palace and a loss to Arsenal.

The Dutchman will once again have to slightly adjust his side given the news of unavailable players yet again. United's fixtures are well and truly piling up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAWeo_0kPc5xun00

IMAGO / Colorsport

Ten Hag held his pre match press conference today and he revealed some team news ahead of the game. Diogo Dalot, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho are all out of tomorrow's game.

Dalot is still struggling with an injury sustained some weeks ago. Martial remains on the side lines following his substitution against Manchester City a week ago.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sancho has returned to first team training following his time out due to personal reasons. The English winger is closing in on his return to action.

Ten Hag will now be prompted into the likelihood of giving Wout Weghorst his third start since joining the club as well as continuing with Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Big project, big club: Big man Badiashile expects huge things from Chelsea

Benoît Badiashile has made a quietly impressive start to his Chelsea career, helping to keep clean sheets in each of his first two starts, against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and already forming a solid partnership with the peerless Thiago Silva. The young defender’s arrival this month has flown a...
BBC

'It's crazy - a year ago I was playing U18s football'

Stefan Bajcetic has spoken of how he has been "dreaming" of signing a long-term contract with Liverpool. The 18-year-old, who put pen to paper on a new deal on Thursday, initially joined the club's youth set up in December 2020. "It feels amazing," he said. "It's something I've been dreaming...
BBC

Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure

Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
BBC

'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'

When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
SB Nation

Everton close to appointing next manager

With the days left in the January transfer window ticking down rapidly, Everton are close to appointing a new manager to replace Frank Lampard who was sacked early in the week. After talks yesterday with both Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche, multiple media sources are now reporting that it’s the...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading

For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Man U in FA Cup action; Barça visits Girona

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Several Premier League clubs will be looking to avoid famous upsets in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Leeds travels to third-tier Accrington Stanley, while Leicester faces fourth-tier Walsall. Manchester United hosts second-tier Reading after moving within touching distance of the English League Cup final this week. Top-flight Fulham, Southampton and Tottenham also face lower-league opposition.
BBC

Ryan Porteous: Watford complete signing of Hibernian and Scotland defender

Watford have signed defender Ryan Porteous for what Hibernian say is a "significant six-figure" fee. The 23-year-old Scotland international, who made 157 appearances for Hibs, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal. His final game was last weekend's Scottish Cup home tie against Edinburgh rivals Hearts, who won 3-0. "He's a ball-playing...
The Guardian

Copa América 2024 to be played in the United States with 16 teams

Next year’s Copa América will be played in the United States and will include six Concacaf teams. South American soccer body Conmebol said Friday its 10 national teams will play the tournament out of their region after a deal with the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean.
The Guardian

South Africa win papers over cracks as Proteas lean on England for answers

South Africa’s 27-run victory against England At the Mangaung Oval on Friday kept alive their hopes of qualifying automatically for the World Cup that England will defend in India in October. They still need to win the series, however, either in the second game at the same venue on Sunday or in the final match of the series 100 miles away in Kimberley on Wednesday.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy