ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night.

On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s located at 4301 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined that a male suspect entered the restaurant through the curbside pickup door and confronted an employee at the cash register. The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the restaurant on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen running on foot toward Farrand Drive. No one was injured in this incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s approximately 5’8” tall, 170 lbs., wearing all dark clothing. There are no surveillance images available at this time.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Robbery Unit is currently investigating the incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective B. Harris by calling 302-365-8410. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/ Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 012423  1120

-End-

The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI

The Delaware State Police have arrested 51-year-old Douglas Hall of Milford, Delaware for his sixth offense DUI following an investigation that occurred in Georgetown yesterday evening. On January 23, 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

TRAFFIC ALERT – Kent and Sussex County – Closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road and NE Front Street / Monday, February 6th through April

Milford — Closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) Milford – ; The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) starting on Monday, February 6th for drawbridge repairs. The repairs will address damage resulting from oversized ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man

The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help with locating 33-year-old James Wheeler of Smyrna, Delaware. Wheeler currently has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, […] The post Troopers Seek Public’s Help With Locating Wanted Man appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
SMYRNA, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Assault Second Following Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Michael Ruduszewski of Lewes, DE for assault second-degree and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred in early January. On January 1, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Suspect for Assault Second Following Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
BEAR, DE
Milford LIVE News

Statewide – Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) is Recognized Nationally as a 2023 Best Workplaces for / Commuters

Statewide — DTC is proud to announce our designation as one of 2023’s Best Workplaces for Commuters in the nation for offering employees exceptional commuter benefits. https://bestworkplaces.org/List-of-BWC-Members To be nationally designated as one of the Best Workplaces for Commuters, DTC met the National Standard of Excellence and is one of the top employers in the nation offering high-level commuter benefits ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Parker Group opens in Pikus Building

Dustin Parker and his wife, Rachel, initially planned to open a real estate and mortgage broker business in the Josephine Keir building on South Walnut Street. The couple was almost finished with the historic preservation portion of renovating the building, which took about 17 months, when they were approached to sell it. “Zack and Marissa [King] approached us and said ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Drug Operation Leads to 22 Arrests for Drug Sales

Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. The Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern […] The post Drug Operation Leads to 22 Arrests for Drug Sales appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Newark Man on Drug Dealing Charges

The Delaware State Police have arrested 37-year-old Wilfri Moreno-Garcia of Newark, Delaware on drug dealing charges following a car stop last night in Wilmington. During the month of January 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Newark Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested two juvenile males, a 12-year-old, and a 13-year-old both of Wilmington, DE for robbery and related charges following an incident Saturday afternoon. On January 14, […] The post Troopers Arrest Two Juveniles for Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man for Assault First Degree Following Shooting

Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend, DE for assault first-degree and related charges following a shooting incident. On January 14, 2023, at approximately 7:35 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Assault First Degree Following Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges

Delaware State Police arrested Ricky Welsh, 52, of Ephrata, PA on multiple charges related to a fraud investigation. On January 13, 2023, at approximately 4:57 p.m., troopers responded to the […] The post Troopers Arrest Subject for Fraud Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
EPHRATA, PA
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Philadelphia Man for Felony Drug Possession

The Delaware State Police have arrested 24-year-old Kyeef Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on several felony drug charges after he was found to be in possession of a large amount of […] The post Troopers Arrest Philadelphia Man for Felony Drug Possession appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man for Reckless Endangering Following Shooting Incident

The Delaware State Police arrested 68-year-old Dennis Elliot (no photograph available) of Wilmington, DE for reckless endangering and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 11, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Reckless Endangering Following Shooting Incident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy