Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night.

On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s located at 4301 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined that a male suspect entered the restaurant through the curbside pickup door and confronted an employee at the cash register. The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the restaurant on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen running on foot toward Farrand Drive. No one was injured in this incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s approximately 5’8” tall, 170 lbs., wearing all dark clothing. There are no surveillance images available at this time.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Robbery Unit is currently investigating the incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective B. Harris by calling 302-365-8410. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/ Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 012423 1120

-End-

The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .