Live Nation Gets Bipartisan Grilling As Lawmakers Vow Action Following Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle — Update
UPDATE: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) told reporters that she that she believes that the three-hour Senate hearing focusing on Ticketmaster’s business practices helped educate some members “so we can move forward on some consumer legislation when it comes to ticket prices.” The criticism of Ticketmaster and parent Live Nation Entertainment came from both sides of the aisle, as lawmakers blasted the company not just for the Taylor Swift ticket debacle but for its market power in three sectors of live entertainment: ticketing, promotion and venues. “You wouldn’t know sometimes who was speaking, a Democrat or Republican. They want to help consumers....
Dems, GOP, other witnesses pile on Live Nation president at Senate hearing
A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday addressed a variety of issues involving Live Nation and Ticketmaster, after a fiasco involving Taylor Swift ticket sales.
Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle Gets Heated Congressional Hearing
"The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday held a hearing looking into entertainment giant Live Nation's role in the botched pre-sales process for Taylor Swift's Eras tour. A combination of website outages, high fees, and long wait times caused a backlash among customers who were already frustrated with the company's market dominance. "To have a strong capitalist system, you have to have competition. You can't have too much consolidation — something that, unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say, we know 'all too well," said Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.While T-Swizzle herself was not in...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Washington Examiner
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is expected to make clear his intentions for the upcoming 2024 election during an event Friday morning three sources familiar with his plans tell NBC News. Yamiche Alcindor, Heidi Heitkamp and Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
McCarthy officially denies Schiff and Swalwell seats on House Intelligence Committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday officially denied seats on the House Intelligence Committee to Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, the former chairman of the panel.
Sen. Josh Hawley says he'll introduce legislation to ban TikTok nationwide
WASHINGTON — Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has announced he plans to introduce legislation Wednesday that would ban the popular social media app TikTok in the U.S. In a tweet Tuesday, Hawley said that TikTok is "China's backdoor into Americans' lives," adding: "It threatens our children's privacy as well as their mental health. Last month Congress banned it on all government devices. Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide."
msn.com
Republicans demand spending cuts to lift the debt limit. They won't say what to cut.
WASHINGTON — Republicans, newly empowered with a House majority, are demanding spending cuts as a price for lifting the debt ceiling and averting a catastrophic default on U.S. debt. But they’re struggling to identify what to cut, complicating Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s task of passing a bill with his narrow...
Marjorie Taylor Greene keeps rising in Republican ranks despite ‘loony lies’
The extremist who has supported QAnon is firmly on her way to becoming a senior figure in the party as a key ally of the House speaker, Kevin McCarthy
Republican congressman calls for nationwide social media ban for kids, teens
A Republican congressman says social media is so harmful for kids and teens that they should be banned from using it, just like kids aren't allowed to drink or smoke.
Elon Musk had a surprise meeting with Republican and Democratic House leaders to discuss ensuring Twitter is 'fair to both parties'
Musk's visit to the Hill comes less than 2 weeks before the GOP-led House is set to hold a hearing on Twitter's content moderation practices in 2020.
Adam Schiff running for Senate in California, joining crowded 2024 primary
WASHINGTON — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced Thursday he's running for Senate in 2024, joining what's expected to be a crowded Democratic primary race for the seat held by Dianne Feinstein. "We’re in the fight of our lives for the future of our country. Our democracy is under assault...
Adam Schiff Dives Into California Senate Race With Feinstein’s Blessing
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has officially entered the U.S. Senate race in California—and with Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s blessing, he says. “Today’s Republican Party is gutting the middle class, threatening our democracy. They aren’t going to stop. We have to stop them. That’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate,” Schiff said in his announcement video. Schiff, who led the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and served on the Jan. 6 select committee, is the second Democrat to hop into the race, even though 89-year-old incumbent Feinstein hasn’t said she’ll resign. “I wouldn’t be doing this without her blessing,” Schiff told radio station KQED on Thursday, while saying she’ll make an announcement on whether she’ll run when “the time is right.” Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) was the first to enter the race, which is set to be highly competitive as Democrats vie for the blue state seat, with Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna openly mulling runs themselves.Read it at Twitter
Washington Examiner
Top Big Tech critic snubbed for key House panel in setback to GOP antitrust hopes
House Republicans are set to hand libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) the gavel for the subcommittee responsible for antitrust, a snub to one of Republicans' most vocal Big Tech critics and a sign the conference will try to steer clear of major clashes with Silicon Valley. Top Republican Big Tech...
