Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has officially entered the U.S. Senate race in California—and with Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s blessing, he says. “Today’s Republican Party is gutting the middle class, threatening our democracy. They aren’t going to stop. We have to stop them. That’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate,” Schiff said in his announcement video. Schiff, who led the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and served on the Jan. 6 select committee, is the second Democrat to hop into the race, even though 89-year-old incumbent Feinstein hasn’t said she’ll resign. “I wouldn’t be doing this without her blessing,” Schiff told radio station KQED on Thursday, while saying she’ll make an announcement on whether she’ll run when “the time is right.” Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) was the first to enter the race, which is set to be highly competitive as Democrats vie for the blue state seat, with Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna openly mulling runs themselves.Read it at Twitter

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO