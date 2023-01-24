ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline

Live Nation Gets Bipartisan Grilling As Lawmakers Vow Action Following Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle — Update

UPDATE: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) told reporters that she that she believes that the three-hour Senate hearing focusing on Ticketmaster's business practices helped educate some members "so we can move forward on some consumer legislation when it comes to ticket prices." The criticism of Ticketmaster and parent Live Nation Entertainment came from both sides of the aisle, as lawmakers blasted the company not just for the Taylor Swift ticket debacle but for its market power in three sectors of live entertainment: ticketing, promotion and venues. "You wouldn't know sometimes who was speaking, a Democrat or Republican. They want to help consumers....
Cheddar News

Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle Gets Heated Congressional Hearing

"The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday held a hearing looking into entertainment giant Live Nation's role in the botched pre-sales process for Taylor Swift's Eras tour. A combination of website outages, high fees, and long wait times caused a backlash among customers who were already frustrated with the company's market dominance. "To have a strong capitalist system, you have to have competition. You can't have too much consolidation — something that, unfortunately for this country, as an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say, we know 'all too well," said Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.While T-Swizzle herself was not in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday's broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
NBC News

Sen. Josh Hawley says he'll introduce legislation to ban TikTok nationwide

WASHINGTON — Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has announced he plans to introduce legislation Wednesday that would ban the popular social media app TikTok in the U.S. In a tweet Tuesday, Hawley said that TikTok is "China's backdoor into Americans' lives," adding: "It threatens our children's privacy as well as their mental health. Last month Congress banned it on all government devices. Now I will introduce legislation to ban it nationwide."
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Republicans demand spending cuts to lift the debt limit. They won't say what to cut.

WASHINGTON — Republicans, newly empowered with a House majority, are demanding spending cuts as a price for lifting the debt ceiling and averting a catastrophic default on U.S. debt. But they're struggling to identify what to cut, complicating Speaker Kevin McCarthy's task of passing a bill with his narrow...
TheDailyBeast

Adam Schiff Dives Into California Senate Race With Feinstein’s Blessing

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has officially entered the U.S. Senate race in California—and with Sen. Dianne Feinstein's blessing, he says. "Today's Republican Party is gutting the middle class, threatening our democracy. They aren't going to stop. We have to stop them. That's why I'm running for the U.S. Senate," Schiff said in his announcement video. Schiff, who led the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and served on the Jan. 6 select committee, is the second Democrat to hop into the race, even though 89-year-old incumbent Feinstein hasn't said she'll resign. "I wouldn't be doing this without her blessing," Schiff told radio station KQED on Thursday, while saying she'll make an announcement on whether she'll run when "the time is right." Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) was the first to enter the race, which is set to be highly competitive as Democrats vie for the blue state seat, with Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna openly mulling runs themselves.
CALIFORNIA STATE

