Read full article on original website
Related
19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister
A man who has taken in his sister, after her father and stepmother tragically passed away, has been asked by Child Protective Services to also take in a 5-year-old to whom he has no blood relation. He has refused to do so, and has been harassed by others for his choice, turning to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s wrong for his decision.
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson
Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
Father of two teenage sons tells ex-wife he's only supporting his boys and doesn't care if she and her new family starve
Evidently, bad karma caught up to one woman who admittedly misused her ex-husband when they were married. She ended up needing to ask him to help her financially, even though she's remarried.
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams, dies at age 64
Loring was just five when she starred in the 1964 TV adaptation of Charles Addams’ macabre cartoons – a performance that has set the character’s tone for decades
msn.com
Dylan Mulvaney’s “Face Reveal” Video Is Kind of a Masterpiece
Dylan Mulvaney has redefined “serving face” in a new video. On Friday afternoon, the TikTok influencer took a break from constant right-wing attacks to share a stunning video titled “The Face Reveal,” in which she shared the results of her facial feminization surgery. The stunning, well-produced video features the social media star ballet dancing to the music from Swan Lake and includes several tight shots of her new mug.
msn.com
35 years ago, a sci-fi legend made the strangest time-travel movie ever
“In a thousand years, Gandahar will be destroyed. A thousand years ago, Gandahar will be saved and what can't be avoided will be.”. The riddle at the heart of legendary French animator René Laloux's strangest movie is as confusing as the film itself. By the end of Gandahar, you may not understand either, but you’ll have experienced one of the most ambitious and beautiful time-travel stories ever told.
Comments / 0