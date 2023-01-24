ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Anthony James

Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
msn.com

Dylan Mulvaney’s “Face Reveal” Video Is Kind of a Masterpiece

Dylan Mulvaney has redefined “serving face” in a new video. On Friday afternoon, the TikTok influencer took a break from constant right-wing attacks to share a stunning video titled “The Face Reveal,” in which she shared the results of her facial feminization surgery. The stunning, well-produced video features the social media star ballet dancing to the music from Swan Lake and includes several tight shots of her new mug.
msn.com

35 years ago, a sci-fi legend made the strangest time-travel movie ever

“In a thousand years, Gandahar will be destroyed. A thousand years ago, Gandahar will be saved and what can't be avoided will be.”. The riddle at the heart of legendary French animator René Laloux's strangest movie is as confusing as the film itself. By the end of Gandahar, you may not understand either, but you’ll have experienced one of the most ambitious and beautiful time-travel stories ever told.

Comments / 0

Community Policy