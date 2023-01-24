ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Night

It's safe to say the NFL World isn't thrilled with the officiating in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. There have been some very questionable calls in the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday evening.  Many are now calling for a change in ...
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

This Rams-Cowboys Trade Sends Jalen Ramsey To Dallas

Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey had one of the toughest seasons of his career in 2022. He wasn’t alone, as the defending Super Bowl champions fell flat, going 5-12 in the worst single season for a defending Super Bowl champion ever. In cap hell and with very...
DALLAS, TX
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes.  While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.  Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
CINCINNATI, OH
prosportsextra.com

Photo Of Joe Burrow Wearing Chiefs Helmet Goes Viral

Joe Burrow’s dad shared a photo of the Cincinnati Bengals star QB wearing a plastic Kanas City Chiefs helmet as a child. “Won’t be wearing that helmet Sunday. Who Dey,” wrote Jimmy Burrow. Burrow is undefeated against the Chiefs in his career, winning all three contests against...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games.  When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers.  Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
Yardbarker

And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner

Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Predicts NFL Championship Weekend

Shannon Sharpe had some interesting predictions this morning. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have had a ton of great debates involving the NFL so far this season. Overall, there have been a lot of narratives to go around. Now, however, we have reached the end of the season as four teams remain in the playoffs.
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement

Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSB Radio

Recap: Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles advance to Super Bowl LVII

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab join forces to recap Sunday's conference championship action as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles advance to Super Bowl LVII and the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers fall just short. Charles and Frank unpack the events of both games and start to look ahead towards what should be a clash of titans in the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Eagles fans party in the streets, destroy bus stop after team clinches Super Bowl berth

The way Eagles fans poured into the streets of Philadelphia after their NFC Championship win — you would’ve thought they already won the Super Bowl. Fans went into a frenzy when realizing the Eagles were headed back to the Super Bowl after demolishing the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday. Footage all over social media shows fans climbing street poles, standing on top of crosswalk lights, and even standing on bus stop shelters in the popular Broad Street area of downtown Philly. More footage of the madness shows fans collectively standing on top of a bus shelter — only for it to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

This Raiders-Giants Trade Sends Darren Waller To New York

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Derek Carr is all but gone from the team, but he is far from the only change that could occur. Running back...
NEW YORK STATE
atozsports.com

Bengals’ AFC title hopes just got a little harder with latest news

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season on Sunday. As exciting as that is, the task has become more difficult as of Friday. Cincinnati survived not having starting left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard...
CINCINNATI, OH

