State Police Investigating Fatal Accident Involving School Bus

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred yesterday afternoon in Laurel where a school bus collided with a passenger car.

On January 23, 2023, at approximately 3:46 p.m., a gray 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a yellow 2009 Bluebird school bus was traveling eastbound on Hardscrabble Road approaching the same intersection. At this juncture, there is no stop sign for traffic on Hardscrabble Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to stop at the posted stop sign, continued through the intersection, and proceeded directly into the path of the school bus. The school bus driver tried to swerve to avoid striking the Civic but was unable to do so. As a result, the front of the bus struck the passenger side of the Civic, causing the Civic to overturn and exit the roadway. The school bus also exited the roadway and overturned onto its left side.

The school bus driver, a 34-year-old woman from Bridgeville, Delaware, was wearing her seatbelt. She was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. There were thirteen students from Sussex Montessori Charter School on the bus. Twelve students were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and were later released. One student was airlifted and admitted to an area hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 21-year-old woman from Millsboro, Delaware, was not wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to her family and relatives.

No other vehicles were involved in this collision. The roadways were closed for approximately five hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 012423 1201

-End-

State Police Investigating Fatal Accident Involving School Bus appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware