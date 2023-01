Former head boys soccer coach Steve Blatnica is returning to the sideline for his second stint at the helm of the Berea-Midpark boys soccer program. “We are thrilled to have Coach Blatnica returning to lead the Titans” said Berea-Midpark Athletic Director John Justice. “This is a win not only for our boys soccer program at BMHS, but for our entire Titans soccer community.”

BEREA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO