NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.29.23
FINAL FROM ORLANDO: Bulls 128, Orlando 109. (Bulls: 23-26, 10-16 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine and DeRozan each with 32 pts. Magic: M. Wagner: 27 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Magic: Banchero: 7. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 8. Magic: Anthony: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar...
NBA
NBA statement on Tyre Nichols
NEW YORK — The images of Tyre Nichols’ life needlessly cut short are horrifying. While there have been steps toward accountability in this instance, the NBA family remains committed to partnering with advocates, policymakers and law enforcement to work toward solutions to the issues we continue to face. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Nichols, the entire Memphis community and those who are affected by these tragic images and loss.
NBA
Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)
The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
NBA
Jordan Brand uniforms unveiled for NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah
For the sixth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, held this year in Salt Lake City. The uniforms feature gradient color treatments that represent Utah and its landscapes. From the sky’s purple and blue tones in the evening to the...
NBA
LeBron James Named Western Conference NBA All-Star 2023 Captain
LeBron James was named an All-Star for the 19th time in his career and a captain for the sixth time. His 19th straight selection passes Kobe Bryant for most all-time and his 19th overall selection ties him with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most selections in NBA history. James led all players...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBA
Four Pelicans players listed as out for Saturday home game vs. Wizards
With the return of Brandon Ingram to the lineup Wednesday, New Orleans got a bit closer to full strength, but the Pelicans still have four players officially listed as out on their Friday injury report, including three for health reasons. That group includes Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). Saturday’s home game vs. Washington tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast by Bally Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM.
NBA
Pool Report on the Final Seconds of Regulation of Tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Adam Himmelsbach (Boston Globe) with Crew Chief Eric Lewis following tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics game. QUESTION: “Why was Patrick Beverley assessed a technical foul at the end of regulation?”. LEWIS: “His actions were inappropriate in addressing resentment to...
NBA
Celtics Outlast Lakers in Overtime
The Lakers lost another heartbreaker in frustrating fashion, falling to the Celtics 125-121 in overtime on Saturday night. The game was the team's third consecutive OT loss, and drops them to 23-27 for the season. The Lakers had many chances to close out the Celtics, including a potentially game winning...
NBA
Joel Embiid, 76ers Welcome Nuggets and Nikola Jokić | Gameday Report 48/82
The Philadelphia 76ers (31-16) – winners of six straight games and 19 of their last 23 – meet the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (34-15) in their next game, a Saturday showdown in South Philadelphia slated for 3 p.m. ET. Joel Embiid is the NBA’s leading scorer, averaging 33.4...
NBA
Reports: Myles Turner, Pacers agree on 2-year extension
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed to a two-year, $60 million extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season, according to multiple reports. Turner, 26, is averaging career highs in scoring and rebounds (17.5 points, 7.9 rebounds) while blocking 2.4 shots per game for the Pacers (24-27), who currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Five Things to Know About the Clippers vs. Cavs
Last Matchup: 11/7/22 – LAC 119 – CLE 117 | Paul George: 26 PTS – Donovan Mitchell 30 PTS. The Clippers have won 10 of the last 13 meetings with the Cavaliers, including a 119-117 win on November 7 this season. During this span, two of the Clippers' wins came by exactly two points while the other eight were all by 14 or more points.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Bucks 135, Pelicans 110
Bucks (33-17), Pelicans (26-25) Sunday’s back-to-back in Milwaukee against one of the NBA’s best teams figured to be a formidable challenge even under the best of circumstances, but New Orleans stepped onto the Fiserv Forum floor without its three leading scorers. The Bucks took advantage against a Pelicans squad that has struggled to produce offense in recent weeks even when closer to full strength, quickly building a double-digit lead and never being seriously threatened on the scoreboard.
NBA
Reserves Lead Late Rally, But Magic Lose to Bulls
Moe Wagner recorded a season-best 27 points, including 16 straight for the Magic during one stretch late in the third quarter and into the fourth, and Cole Anthony tallied 21 points, however Orlando, despite pulling within five in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 25, were unable to complete the comeback in Saturday’s 128-109 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Amway Center.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 29, 2023
New Orleans (26-24) will try to get back in the win column against one of the NBA’s premier teams Sunday night, visiting Milwaukee (32-17) at 7 p.m. Central in Fiserv Forum. The Pelicans dropped a seventh game in a row Saturday, losing 113-103 at home vs. Washington. Watch Willie...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 131, Bucks 141
Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If there's one thing to know about the 2022-23 Indiana Pacers, it's that they never quit. The Pacers could have packed it in after a dismal first half against the Bucks, a team that had beaten Indiana in nine straight meetings entering Friday and dominated the first two quarters, leading by as many as 33 and taking an 85-56 advantage into halftime.
NBA
NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 15
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: With Momentum, the Clippers Start Their Road Trip Against the Hawks
Last Matchup: 1/8/22 – ATL 112 – LAC 108 | Kawhi Leonard: 29 PTS – Trae Young: 30 PTS. Eight of the last 10 meetings between the Clippers and Hawks have been decided by single digits, including a 112-108 Hawks win in Los Angeles on January 8. The Hawks are looking to sweep the season series with the Clippers for the first time since 2014-15.
NBA
LeBron James, Anthony Davis out Monday vs. Nets
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will miss Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets (7:30 ET, NBA TV), the team announced Sunday. James, who is just 117 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, is dealing with left ankle soreness. James scored 41 points in Saturday’s 125-121 overtime loss in Boston while playing 44 minutes.
