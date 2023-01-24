Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If there's one thing to know about the 2022-23 Indiana Pacers, it's that they never quit. The Pacers could have packed it in after a dismal first half against the Bucks, a team that had beaten Indiana in nine straight meetings entering Friday and dominated the first two quarters, leading by as many as 33 and taking an 85-56 advantage into halftime.

