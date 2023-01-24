ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

Raising Cane's opens Streetsboro location

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
Raising Cane's has opened its newest location in Streetsboro.

The Streetsboro Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Tuesday at the business's new location at 9550 state Route 14 in Streetsboro, at Shady Lake Drive. The chain restaurant specializes in chicken fingers.

Streetsboro Police Chief Patricia Wain said off-duty city police officers, as well as officers from Aurora and the Portage County Sheriff's Office, would be assisting with traffic control to keep customers from blocking traffic for residents of the nearby Shady Lake housing development. The business, she said, is able to stack a "surprising number" of vehicles in its parking lot and drive-thru.

This is the second Raising Cane's to open in Portage County. The county's first location, at the border of Franklin Township and Kent, opened in 2018.

❤️ Skylar
4d ago

It's really pretty good!! I ate there the other day for the first time.. I like it better than Chick-fil-A's..

