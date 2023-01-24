ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, OH

WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash blocking traffic on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash blocking traffic on Montgomery Road at Sherman Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Grand Avenue and Westwood in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Grand Avenue and Westwood Avenue in East Price Hill. Possible road rage incident. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four On Narcotic Charges

January 25, 2023, Madison Police arrested four on narcotic related charges. Madison Police responded to a report of narcotic activity, at a residence in the 180 block of Taft Drive. Arrested: Jason R. Boswell, 29, Madison, Indiana, for maintaining a common nuisance L-6 felony, possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, and...
MADISON, IN
WHIO Dayton

Police make arrest in Middletown bank robbery

MIDDLETOWN — An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Middletown earlier this week. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown police. As a result of the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

