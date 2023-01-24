Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Report of an assault with injuries on Carroll Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of an assault with injuries on Carroll Street and East 45th Street in Covington. A man was reportedly struck in the face with a brick. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a shooting in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting in the 9700 block of Dunraven Drive in Colerain Township. Possible serious injuries. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Report of a shooting on West Seymour Avenue in Elmwood Place
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting on West Seymour Avenue in Elmwood Place. Am man reportedly walked into a store and said he had been shot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates,...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Police respond to a report of a person shot on Pulte Street in North Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Police respond to a report of a person shot on Pulte Street in North Fairmount. The extent of injuries is unknown.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to a report of a crash on West Galbraith Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Cambridge Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Cambridge Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash blocking traffic on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash blocking traffic on Montgomery Road at Sherman Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on OH 747 and Millikin Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Grand Avenue and Westwood in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Grand Avenue and Westwood Avenue in East Price Hill. Possible road rage incident. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Abby Drive in Springboro. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Crash reportedly involving a school bus on Benchmark Lane in Blue Ash. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Four On Narcotic Charges
January 25, 2023, Madison Police arrested four on narcotic related charges. Madison Police responded to a report of narcotic activity, at a residence in the 180 block of Taft Drive. Arrested: Jason R. Boswell, 29, Madison, Indiana, for maintaining a common nuisance L-6 felony, possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, and...
15-year-old male injured in Roselawn shooting
A 15-year-old male was shot in Roselawn Friday; transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WLWT 5
Report of an accident, blocking the roadway on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of an accident, blocking the roadway in the 3900 block of Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75 near Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75 near Walton. A car is on its top. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on East McMillan in Walnut Hills, blocking the roadway
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash in the 700 block of East McMillan Street in Walnut Hills, involving four vehicles. It is blocking the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click...
Police make arrest in Middletown bank robbery
MIDDLETOWN — An arrest has been made in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Middletown earlier this week. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown police. As a result of the...
