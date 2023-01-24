ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'New' Old Navy store to open Feb. 4 at plaza in Sturbridge at location of previous store

By Toni Caushi, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
STURBRIDGE - Old Navy, a retailer known for its wide variety of clothing items, is set to open its doors at The Center at Hobbs Brook retail plaza Feb. 4.

The new store will take over the retail space where an Old Navy store did business for many years. Since its closing, the space housed different stores, at one point Payless Shoes.

The new Old Navy will share pavement with a Stop & Shop, a Michaels and Famous Footwear, while a Walmart spreads out to the left. The Center at Hobbs Brook comprises more than 15 shops.

This will be the fourth store in the county, the others being at The Shoppes at Blackstone Valley in Millbury, Northborough Crossing in Northborough and one in the Mall at Whitney Field in Leominster.

Across from where the new store will be in Sturbridge, a Cinemagic movie theater took up space for almost 10 years. The company folded its movie theater business in 2021.

Old Navy is part of the Gap Inc. family of brands, which also includes GAP, Banana Republic and Athleta, an athletic attire store with focus on women.

