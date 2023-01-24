Read full article on original website
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Ipswich police and fire log January 16 to 22, 2023
5:19 a.m. Fire department called out to Cumberland Farms on Central Street. 10:44 a.m. Fire department called out to Skillman Services on South Main Street for a carbon dioxide alarm. 11:02 a.m. 911 misdial from Summer Street. Please Support Local Advertisers. 11:21 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend...
whdh.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Watertown News
Police Log: Shoplifter Caught with Laptop, Wall Damaged by Vehicle
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 16, 12:24 p.m.: Police received a report of a shoplifting at Best Buy. Store security spotted a man who was observed taking a laptop, and gave the description to police and said he had been seen heading toward Arsenal Street. Officers spotted a man matching the description on a bench in Arsenal Yards. When the man saw the cruiser approaching he began walking away. Offices spotted a bag with a laptop box poking out. They asked him to stop so they could speak with him, and told him to put the bag on the ground. The man kept walking and said he didn’t want to get into trouble and that he needed the laptop for school. He walked and then ran away. Officers pursued and were able to convince him to stop running. They got the laptop and confirmed it was from Best Buy which cost $1,399. They also discovered the man had a warrant. Ian Bass, 26, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and the warrant from Dudley District Court for driving with a suspended license.
Man shot, killed in Methuen Sunday morning
A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Methuen, officials said. According to a press release from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the Methuen Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area of Haverhill Street at approximately 2:06 a.m. A few minutes later, police...
One person, dog die in fire in multi-family home in Haverhill
HAVERHILL - A person and a dog died in a fire at a multi-family home on 9th Avenue in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon.The Haverhill Fire Department responded to the scene just before 4:45 and found smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started.The cause of the fire is under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.
whdh.com
Fire officials investigating fatal Haverhill blaze
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a blaze in Haverhill that left one person and their pet dog dead, offcials said. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4:45 p.m. found smoke showing from the second floor of a multi-family home, according to a joint statement issued by Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.
Ramp in Woburn that carries traffic from I-93 to I-95 closed after truck driver ejected in rollover
WOBURN, Mass — The ramp that carries traffic from I-93 to I-95 in Woburn is closed after a tractor trailer that carried sand rolled over. According to Mass State Police, the driver of the tractor trailer was ejected from the trailer and has non-life-threatening injuries. Woburn fire is on...
nbcboston.com
Rollover Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Delays on I-495 in Lawrence
There's been a crash Friday morning along Interstate 495 northbound in Lawrence, Massachusetts, which has led to serious injuries and traffic delays in the area. Aerial images captured over the scene showed a vehicle in the median of the highway completely flipped over. It happened near Route 114. Two left...
Driver Ejected From Tractor Trailer In Woburn, I-93 Closed For 'Indefinite' Time
A tractor trailer filled with sand rolled over and began leaking fuel on I-93, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle and leading to closures on part of the I-95 to I-93 interchange, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police reported the rollover around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan…
Body of missing man found in Marblehead
The body of a missing man was found on the shore off Edgemere Road in Marblehead, Thursday.
framinghamsource.com
Framingham Police: 1 Person Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 9 on Wednesday. The crash happened at 9:14 a.m. at 1624 Worcester Road on January 25. One person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was summons...
60-Year-Old Man Accused Of Crashing Into, Killing Acton Doctor: DA
Police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old Acton doctor who was run over and killed as she walked off of her driveway earlier this week, authorities said. Irene Durand-Bryan was a licensed psychologist with offices in Concord and Lowell, according to her obituary. …
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: Good excuse for not answering the phone
On Wednesday, January 18, at 4:45 p.m., a Mile Lane caller said a vehicle took out a street sign but left a license plate. Police ran the plate, which came back to an address in Rowley. They followed up with a visit, but the driver wasn’t home at the time.
WPFO
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
thelocalne.ws
Open burning season off to a roaring start
The unseasonably warm weather so far this year has Ipswich residents out in their yards burning nearly a year’s worth of brush and forestry debris. The Ipswich Fire Department reported that applications for open burning in the first two weeks of the year are up 50% from the same period last year.
Several vehicles vandalized in Waltham; police investigating
WALTHAM, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a rash of cars that were damaged in a Waltham neighborhood. Waltham Police say the crimes took place in the city’s Warrendale neighborhood. Although they don’t have any pictures or description of suspect(s), officials believe the car involved was a Jeep Gladiator.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at South Boston building, fire officials say
BOSTON — A firefighter suffered a minor injury while crews battled a two-alarm fire at a building in South Boston on Saturday, fire officials said. The fire broke out at 141 P Street around 3 p.m. Crews were working to control the fire and to prevent it from spreading...
Police Arrest Framingham Driver After Wednesday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a crash on Wednesday, January 25. Police arrested at 8:12 p.m. Eli Velasquez, 41, of 21 Freeman Street in Framingham. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license and leaving the scene of a crash with property...
nbcboston.com
Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train
BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added.
