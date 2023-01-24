ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Ipswich police and fire log January 16 to 22, 2023

5:19 a.m. Fire department called out to Cumberland Farms on Central Street. 10:44 a.m. Fire department called out to Skillman Services on South Main Street for a carbon dioxide alarm. 11:02 a.m. 911 misdial from Summer Street. Please Support Local Advertisers. 11:21 a.m. Medical aid to the Residence at Riverbend...
IPSWICH, MA
whdh.com

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
PEMBROKE, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Shoplifter Caught with Laptop, Wall Damaged by Vehicle

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 16, 12:24 p.m.: Police received a report of a shoplifting at Best Buy. Store security spotted a man who was observed taking a laptop, and gave the description to police and said he had been seen heading toward Arsenal Street. Officers spotted a man matching the description on a bench in Arsenal Yards. When the man saw the cruiser approaching he began walking away. Offices spotted a bag with a laptop box poking out. They asked him to stop so they could speak with him, and told him to put the bag on the ground. The man kept walking and said he didn’t want to get into trouble and that he needed the laptop for school. He walked and then ran away. Officers pursued and were able to convince him to stop running. They got the laptop and confirmed it was from Best Buy which cost $1,399. They also discovered the man had a warrant. Ian Bass, 26, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of larceny over $1,200 and the warrant from Dudley District Court for driving with a suspended license.
WATERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Man shot, killed in Methuen Sunday morning

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Methuen, officials said. According to a press release from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the Methuen Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area of Haverhill Street at approximately 2:06 a.m. A few minutes later, police...
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

One person, dog die in fire in multi-family home in Haverhill

HAVERHILL - A person and a dog died in a fire at a multi-family home on 9th Avenue in Haverhill on Saturday afternoon.The Haverhill Fire Department responded to the scene just before 4:45 and found smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started.The cause of the fire is under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released. 
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Fire officials investigating fatal Haverhill blaze

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a blaze in Haverhill that left one person and their pet dog dead, offcials said. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4:45 p.m. found smoke showing from the second floor of a multi-family home, according to a joint statement issued by Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.
HAVERHILL, MA
nbcboston.com

Rollover Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Delays on I-495 in Lawrence

There's been a crash Friday morning along Interstate 495 northbound in Lawrence, Massachusetts, which has led to serious injuries and traffic delays in the area. Aerial images captured over the scene showed a vehicle in the median of the highway completely flipped over. It happened near Route 114. Two left...
LAWRENCE, MA
framinghamsource.com

Framingham Police: 1 Person Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 9 on Wednesday. The crash happened at 9:14 a.m. at 1624 Worcester Road on January 25. One person was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was summons...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
thelocalne.ws

Tales from the scanner: Good excuse for not answering the phone

On Wednesday, January 18, at 4:45 p.m., a Mile Lane caller said a vehicle took out a street sign but left a license plate. Police ran the plate, which came back to an address in Rowley. They followed up with a visit, but the driver wasn’t home at the time.
ROWLEY, MA
WPFO

Arrest made following suspicious death in NH

Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
MANCHESTER, NH
thelocalne.ws

Open burning season off to a roaring start

The unseasonably warm weather so far this year has Ipswich residents out in their yards burning nearly a year’s worth of brush and forestry debris. The Ipswich Fire Department reported that applications for open burning in the first two weeks of the year are up 50% from the same period last year.
IPSWICH, MA
nbcboston.com

Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
TEWKSBURY, MA
CBS Boston

20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train

BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added. 
BOSTON, MA

