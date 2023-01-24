This Is The Best Coffee Shop In Minnesota

Photo: Getty Images

You don't have to live in Portland or Seattle to have access to a great coffee shop . Every state in America has numerous coffee shops that roast their own beans, craft their own drinks and offer environments that are unique to their own regions —but only one can be the best in Minnesota.

Tasting Table recently compiled a list of the best coffee shops in every state. They named Daily Grind Espresso Cafe in Stillwater as the premiere spot to grab a cup of joe. Here's what they had to say about it:

"When this Stillwater coffee shop first opened its doors, the name was a clever play on words referring to the grinding process of coffee. But when the pandemic began in March of 2020, Daily Grind became home to a different kind of daily tradition: paying it forward. According to The Gazette, at least one customer has left some sort of donation to pay for the coffee of others since April of 2020. Smack at the end of Brown's Creek Bike Trail, this is an ideal place to reward yourself with a croissant or breakfast sandwich after a long ride. You'll enjoy all of that on Daily Grind's sprawling patio with serene views of the St. Croix River."

Going out of state? Check out the full list of the best coffee shops in every state from Tasting table .