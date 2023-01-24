ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

Friends of Wayne County Library holding basket drawing

By The Daily Record
 4 days ago
WOOSTER − The Wooster Friends of the Wayne County Library created a book-themed gift basket drawing to encourage current members to renew and new members to join during February.

Friends of the Library board members Diane Ohlsen and Carol Thompson put the final touches on the gift basket that will be presented to one lucky person who joins before the March 1 drawing.

Yearly membership is $10 for individuals and $25 for families.

Brochures about becoming a member of the nonprofit organization, dedicated to promoting library services to the community, are always available at the Friends of the Library area at the front of the library or contacting wofriends@wcpl.info.

