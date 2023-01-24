ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Feedback sought on Towpath Trail route through New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ City officials are hoping to get public feedback on a planning study to determine the best route for the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail through New Philadelphia.

The city and the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition will be hosting a public forum at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in City Council chambers to gather information.

According to Mayor Joel Day, the study is being conducted by Envision Group of Cleveland, the same company that developed New Philadelphia's plan for bicycle and pedestrian trails. The Towpath Trail route would link its southern terminus at Waterworks Park in New Philadelphia to the trail section in Dover.

New Philadelphia is partnering with the city of Dover, the village of Zoar, the Tuscarawas County Parks Department and the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition to apply for funding through Gov. Mike DeWine's Appalachian Community Grant Program to finance completion of the trail.

When completed, the Towpath Trail will run from Cleveland to New Philadelphia. The trail is already open as far as Zoarville.

Day has also announced that Ohio Valley Archaeology Inc. has issued its report of a magnetometer survey conducted last November on 4.85 acres of land on the southeastern end of the runway at Harry Clever Field in New Philadelphia.

The survey focused on locating the presence of possible archaeological features related to nearby Historic Schoenbrunn Village. According to Day, the company concluded that no further work is recommended unless there is further development on the runway land.

The magnetometer revealed iron objects that could be related to the removal of 19th century fences or other outbuildings on the former farmland, he said.

The property was transferred to the city from ODOT-Aviation and the Ohio History Connection in August 2021. The survey was required by the Ohio History Connection but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

