Texas State

Anahi shares photo with RBD bandmates and their kids

By Maria Loreto
 4 days ago

Anahi ﻿shared a heartfelt message for some of her oldest friends.

On Instagram, she shared an adorable photo alongside her female RBD bandmates, Dulce Maria and Maite Perroni, and their kids. She also wrote a sweet caption that highlights how excited she is to be reunited with them and to soon go back to working together.

RELATED:

Rebelde’s tour dates are here! How to buy tickets and where they’re going

RBD is going on tour! Here are the best memes & fan reactions

The photo shows Dulce Maria and her daughter Maria Paula , Anahi and her son Emiliano , and Perroni. The three women are founding members of RBD and have known each other for decades. “What’s for forever never leaves,” wrote Anahi. “It transforms, grows, and becomes invincible. Today we’re stronger! Today nothing stops up! Today we’re one. I love you with all my heart.”

RBD announced their reunion late last year and have been excitedly sharing plans with fans, including a tour made up of 26 dates taking them across some of the biggest stadiums and arenas in Brazil, Mexico, and the United States. They’ve also been sharing photos together in the studio, as they get ready to put on their last tour together.

Dulce Maria shared a photo alongside Christian Chavez and Christopher Uckermann , showing the three of them in the studio, getting ready to work. “Can you believe it?” she captioned the post.

RBD’s Soy Rebelde tour kicks off August 25th, in El Paso, Texas. “Our intention this time around is to enjoy it to the fullest, to share, thank everyone and have some sort of closure that I don’t think we had last time around. We had a goodbye tour back then, but it didn’t feel like we really said goodbye,” said Perroni in an interview with Billboard .

Comments / 0

