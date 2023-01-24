ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendon Urie’s Net Worth Has Him Singing ~Hallelujah~! How the Panic at the Disco Star Makes Money

Panic! A t The Disco might have come to an end, but that doesn't mean Brendon Urie 's money-making ventures are over! The "Death of a Bachelor" singer has racked up a pretty hefty net worth since forming the Las Vegas-based band in 2004. Keep reading for details on how the singer makes his money.

What Is Brendon Urie's Net Worth?

Celebrity Net Worth reports that the "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" musician has racked up an estimated net worth of $12 million.

Brendon Urie Was a Member of Panic at the Disco

In 2004, the singer helped form the group Panic! A t The Disco. The bulk of his money comes from the band, which released a total of four albums over the years — A Fever You Can't Sweat Out , Pretty. Odd. , Vices & Virtues and Too Weird to Live , Too Rare to Die! In 2015, the group disbanded and Brendon continued to make music under the Panic! A t The Disco name as a solo artist. He released three records under the solo project, Death of a Bachelor , Pray for the Wicked and Viva Las Vengeance .

However, Brendon announced in January 2023 that Panic! A t The Disco would officially be coming to an end following their 2023 tour, set to conclude in March.

"It’s been a hell of a journey … Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin," he wrote, announcing that he and wife Sarah Urie are expecting a baby together. "The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! A t The Disco will be no more."

The "Me!" singer thanked his fans for their "immense support over the years."

He concluded, "Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you."

Brendon Urie Was on Broadway

Aside from his lucrative music career with Panic! A t The Disco , the singer played the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots from May to August 2017.

