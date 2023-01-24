ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Woman indicted for manslaughter connected to fentanyl overdose

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqbhx_0kPc15dK00

A Wichita Falls woman has been indicted on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Andres Diaz on July 15, according to court documents.

Smith, 22, was being held Monday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on a $250,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Diaz died after ingesting a counterfeit pill that he and Smith believed was Percocet, according to allegations in a police affidavit.

Smith bought two pills from Jasinto Jimenez, who was allegedly selling fentanyl to support his own habit, according to allegations in court documents. She swallowed her pill, thinking it was also Percocet. Diaz crushed and snorted his. He passed out and never regained consciousness.

Smith was first arrested on a murder charge, but that charge was dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict her in November, according to court records.

Murder carries a punishment of up to life in prison. The maximum penalty for manslaughter is 20 years. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Jimenez, 22, was charged with murder in connection with Diaz's death, court documents show.

He was being held Monday in the Law Enforcement Center on a $1 million bond for the murder charge, according to court documents.

Wichita Falls police and the District Attorney's Office have been cracking down on people they contend to be responsible for fentanyl-related deaths.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Disturbance ends in pursuit and arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly broke some windows at his ex’s house and ran from police. According to police, on Saturday, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an address on Chase Drive for a disturbance involving a man that was possibly armed with a gun. The suspect […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man sentenced for Studio E shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced Friday for the 2018 shooting at Studio E that left one person dead and two injured. Trayvon Strawn took a plea deal that reduced his charge from murder to manslaughter. He was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter and five years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sentences will run concurrently.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Homicide investigation continues after high speed chase

LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a Lawton homicide is jailed on a charge of eluding numerous law agencies and endangering others, but other charges are pending as the investigation continues. Christian Lane, 30, was arrested following a high speed chase down I-44 toward Wichita Falls last night, January 24. He remains in the […]
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office puts 4 employees on administrative leave

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Four Clay County Sheriff’s Office employees have been put on administrative leave by Captain Randy Hanson, with approval from Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde. The employees on leave reportedly included three deputies and one administration employee. They are not permitted to contact Lyde or the sheriff’s office unless instructed to do so, according to documentation released by Hanson.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two injured in head-on collision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Crime Stoppers seeks information on car wash burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on a string of car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months during nighttime hours. Crime Stoppers officials said the car washes are on roads including Call Field, Fairway, Seymour Highway, Iowa Park Road, City View Drive and Burkburnett Road.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Suspect in Iowa Park shooting in custody

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect in a Tuesday evening shooting in Iowa Park is in custody after what police are calling a domestic shooting. Chief Steve Davis with the Iowa Park Police Department said the suspect in this shooting has been detained for questioning and was taken into custody at the hospital, where he […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park Police nab burglary suspects

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested three suspects and recovered stolen property valued at several thousand dollars. According to the arrest warrants, on Saturday, January 21, around 12:30 a.m., police were sent to the 400 block of South Bond for a report of three subjects, all wearing black clothes and face masks, and […]
IOWA PARK, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Shockingly, Wichita Falls Was the Only Airport in North Texas to Not Be On the TSA Gun List

Congratulations Wichita Falls! We didn't make an ass out of ourselves for once!. I am always fascinated when people travel with guns in their carry on bags. I have seen it happen twice while going through security. Typical excuse is, "I forgot that was in there." Well, don't forget where your firearm is, especially if you plan to travel with that bag. The gun will be confiscated and you will be fined. The fine will also be higher if the firearm is loaded in your bag.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls Road Rage in McDonald’s Drive Thru on Kemp [VIDEO]

SOMEONE GET THIS GUY A HAPPY MEAL! He's clearly having a bad day. Another Wichita Falls drive thru beat down? Yeah this isn't the first time this has happened. Back in 2021, we had a pretty crazy fight happen at a Whataburger drive thru in town. The fight that happened this week is a little different. Mainly for the fact it happened during the day. Let's face it, that Whataburger one late at night, I am assuming alcohol was involved.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy