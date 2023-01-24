Rising Through the Trenches of Adversity With John Cerasani

In the world of college athletics, athletes are no strangers to adversity; it comes in all different forms, and how the individual responds to it is often more important than the issue itself. This became clear when speaking with John Cerasani of Glencrest Global . Before becoming a venture capitalist, John was an entrepreneur who sold his insurance company back in 2015. But going back even further is where we can learn the most valuable lessons from him.

The Beginning and End of John’s Football Career

(John Cerasani)

John was living his childhood dream of growing up in the Chicago suburbs and playing football. He was named an All-American player for his high school football team and was offered a scholarship to play for the legendary University of Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz. John was supposed to be the starting tight end on the University’s team, and his friends and family couldn’t have been more thrilled to see him have such success right out of high school. They were all celebrating and geared up in “Cerasani #89” sweatshirts and hoodies that his ever-proud father made. Then, one day, this dream fell apart. John had an off-season incident with another teammate that involved a physical altercation. While the coaches scolded him, they didn’t impose much consequence, which the family of the opposing teammate didn’t appreciate. John knew that in these situations, a student would either be suspended for the semester or expelled from the school entirely. Fortunately, it was only the former. However, that meant he couldn’t continue living out his dream of playing for the legendary Lou Holtz, which John describes as like “playing for a living legend” that he now reflects on with great fondness. “Looking back now,” John says, “I probably should’ve just served my suspension and returned to Notre Dame the following semester. But as a 19-year-old, you think you know everything, and while I understood that rules needed to be put in place, I didn’t feel like the punishment fit the crime. I still don’t to this day, 25-plus years later.” Having still been a young, bright-eyed teen who was confident that he could tackle anything, John decided to transfer to Northwestern University in Illinois. He had many people chirping in his ear to transfer to a school with more of a “fun factor,” like the University of Miami or the University of Nebraska, both of which carried that reputation at the time. However, John ultimately decided to attend Northwestern University and pursue his football career there. “It cracks me up now because I really got the best of both worlds. If I want people to think I’m good at football, I tell them I played at Notre Dame. If I want them to think I’m smart, I say I went to Northwestern,” Cerasani says, laughing.

Turning Misfortune Into an Entrepreneurial Opportunity

(John Cerasani)

While some may think giving up his dream of playing for Lou Holtz at Notre Dame would be enough adversity for one person, John wasn’t done; he soon discovered that he would no longer be able to play football anywhere. How can someone go from thinking they’re going to be a mid-round draft pick to ending their career entirely? An injury did just that for John, forcing him to get out and find a job. While his football dreams may have been crushed, John still gained valuable experience from the field that he transferred to his first job out of college; the relentlessness he had as a player gave him an unwavering determination and a sense of accountability in his career. John first began in business-to-business (B2B) sales and felt like he had something to prove. Instead of wallowing in self-pity while his friends were out playing football on national TV each Sunday, he focused his energy on being the best he could be at his workplace. This paid massive dividends for him as he grew professionally, eventually starting his own company. He compares those first few years as an entrepreneur to the lessons he learned by overcoming adversity on the football field. John focused on competing against much larger companies than his own, much like his former employer at the time. While he had the initiative and determination to make this happen, he was seen as an easy target in his B2B sales environment; larger competitors were always looking to poke holes in his value proposition. “They’d often try to convince clients that they wouldn’t be in good hands with my company because we didn’t have many years of experience under our belt, nor the depth to properly service them from a resource standpoint,” John explains. “It was my job to overcome these doubts and objections, and slowly but surely, prospectives starting believing in us, particularly me and what I was setting out to do.” John eventually sold his company into private equity for a non-disclosed sum, but we know from observing John and his social media messaging one could assume it was a handsome payday; talk about overcoming adversity.

John Cerasani as a Venture Capitalist

John founded Glencrest Global as a venture capitalist, where, on a regular basis, he evaluates founders and listens to their pitches for capital. When asked what he looks for in companies, John says he requires a certain level of grit from the founders he decides to work with. It’s a bonus if they’re former athletes, as he knows they’ll work hard and can overcome any situation of adversity, which are sure to arise in the venture capitalist world. Now that John is continuing to build his life as a successful venture capitalist, he can reflect on his time as a Division I football player. He understands that there are misconceptions about these athletes, all of which he can dispute. “People think those guys are there to have a free pass at school and just play football. Critics are often quick to dismiss us as dumb or lazy, but the reality is that many highly cerebral players just happen to be good at football,” John says. “I noticed this, especially at Northwestern. Those student-athletes choosing to go there typically have a degree of prioritization toward academics, or else they would’ve chosen a more ‘fun’ school.”

Wrapping Up

(John Cerasani)

From being named an All-American football player in high school to playing for his dream coach at Notre Dame to having it all come crashing down on him, John has seen it all and certainly knows what it means to “walk the walk.” Adversity comes in all different forms, and John knows that it’s how you react to it that truly determines your future. We’ll leave you with a final piece of advice from the man himself: “Be an opportunist. Keep your head on a swivel. If you don’t, you’re going to get blindsided and knocked on your rear end. Do what you have to do to make the best of your situation, and you never know what great things might end up happening.”

1

1