Parents, We Wanna Know The Biggest Thing You Wished You Knew Before Having Kids

By Morgan Sloss
 3 days ago

While many people say their children are their greatest joys in life, they also admit they were wayyy unprepared for the reality of parenthood.

So, we want to know: Parents, what do you wish someone had told you before you had kids?

Maybe you didn't realize how much your relationship with your spouse would change. Once the baby arrived, you started arguing about anything and everything, and it took you a long time to get your relationship back on track.

Perhaps you didn't know how expensive childcare is in your area. Now, you're picking up extra shifts just to get by and counting down the days until your kid will be in school.

Or maybe you had no idea how important it would be to schedule some alone time for yourself. You spent all your time and energy taking care of the kids, and your mental health suffered for it.

Whatever it is, we want to know. Parents, tell us what you wish someone had told you before you had kids, and your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post. Share your thoughts in this anonymous form or in the comments below.

