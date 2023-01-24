Abilene High basketball games against Lubbock Monterey rescheduled for Wednesday

Abilene High’s basketball games against Lubbock Monterey, scheduled for Tuesday evening at Eagle Gym, have been postponed until Wednesday because of snow in Lubbock.

Now, the District 4-5A doubleheader will be varsity only, beginning with the girls at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The boys will follow at 6 p.m.

The Monterey girls (23-3 overall, 7-1) are ranked No. 1 in the state and share the district lead with No. x Lubbock-Cooper (21-6, 7-1).

The Lady Eagles (13-15, 1-6) picked up their first district win against Abilene Cooper on Friday.

The Monterey boys (18-8, 6-0) also lead the district by a game over two-time defending league champion Abilene Cooper. AHS (10-13, 2-4) is tied with Lubbock-Cooper (13-12, 2-4) and Wylie (10-15, 2-4) for fourth.

Lubbock-Cooper’s doubleheader against Lubbock High also has been pushed back until Wednesday, while Wylie is still scheduled to play Abilene Cooper on Tuesday at Cougar Gym, beginning with the girls’ game at 6 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs (13-15, 2-5) and Abilene Cooper girls (18-12, 2-6) are battling Lubbock High (15-11, 3-5) for the fourth and final playoff spot.

Sweetwater’s basketball games at Lubbock Estacado also have been postponed until Wednesday.

The National Weather Service reported that Lubbock had 4.8 inches of snow as of 7 a.m. Tuesday with snow continuing to fall.