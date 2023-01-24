Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 23): Northwestern Shakes Off COVID Blues, Beats Wisconsin

After a week away from the court because of COVID issues inside the program, Northwestern got a big win over Wisconsin on Monday night to improve to 4-3 in the league. Here's our roundup for Monday, with a preview of Tuesday's league games as well.

Northwestern's basketball season got disrupted for a week because of a COVID-19 issue inside the program, and the Wildcats were forced to postpone two games. They finally got back to work on Monday night, beating Wisconsin 66-63 in Evanston.

Boo Buie scored 20 points to lead the Wildcats — and took a shot for the team, as well — as Northwestern improved to 4-3 in the Big Ten and 13-5 overall. The Wildcats got a pair of free throws by Matt Nicholson to take a 64-62 lead with 2:18 seconds left, which was huge considering he came into the game making just 45.8 percent of the free throws.

The Badgers couldn't convert anything down the stretch, making just one field goal in the final six minutes of the game.

Northwestern was also clutch at the free throw line, converting 16 of 18 free throws while the Badgers hit just 9 of 16 from the stripe.

"It wasn't the prettiest at times, but we gutted it out,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said.

The two schools were supposed to play on Saturday, but couldn't. The game was moved to Monday, and then the Wildcats' game with Nebraska was pushed back a day to Wednesday. Northwestern will now play five games in 10 days.

Collins said the NBA-like schedule won't bother his players one bit, because they would rather play than practice anyway.

“You always have to look at things optimistically,” he said. “(I asked) if they’d rather have practice on those days. It was a resounding no.”

Northwestern's postponed game with Iowa will be played Jan. 31. “It wasn’t an easy puzzle to put together,” he said. “Everyone is on the same page. They want the players to play.”

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard didn't like the schedule juggling, but understood there weren't a lot of good options. “This is the one that stunk the least.”

The viral moment of the game came when Boo Buie inadvertently took a kick to the groin area from a teammate. He was able to stay on the floor.

The Badgers (12-6, 4-4 in Big Ten) shot just 38.6 percent from the field, with Jordan Davis leading the way with 15 points. Chucky Hepburn had 12, but was just 4-for-16 from the field. Tyler Wahl added 11 and Connor Essegian had 10.

Tuesday's Big Ten games

PENN STATE at RUTGERS, 6:30 p.m. ET: The Scarlet Knight (13-6, 5-3 in Big Ten) have only played one game in the past nine days, so they should be well rested when they host Penn State (13-6, 4-4 in Big Ten). The Nittany Lions love to shoot the three-ball, so Rutgers will have to be locked in defensively. Homecourt advantage could be big in this one. TV: Big Ten Network. Point spread: Rutgers is a 6.5-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 128.

The Scarlet Knight (13-6, 5-3 in Big Ten) have only played one game in the past nine days, so they should be well rested when they host Penn State (13-6, 4-4 in Big Ten). The Nittany Lions love to shoot the three-ball, so Rutgers will have to be locked in defensively. Homecourt advantage could be big in this one. Big Ten Network. Rutgers is a 6.5-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 128. OHIIO STATE at ILLINOIS, 7 p.m. ET: An interesting national TV matchup tonight with two teams trying to get back on track. Illinois lost by 15 to Indiana its last game out after winning four straight, and Ohio State beat Iowa by 16 on Sunday after losing five straight. Something has to give here. TV: ESPN. Point spread: Illinois is a 4-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website.

This week's Big Ten schedule

Wednesday's games

Wisconsin at Maryland, 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Northwestern at Nebraska, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 2)

Indiana at Minnesota, 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Thursday's games

Iowa at Michigan State, 7 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

No. 1 Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m. ET (TV: FOX Sports 1)

Saturday's games

Minnesota at Northwestern, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)

Illinois at Wisconsin, 3 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Ohio State at Indiana, 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)

Sunday's games