Michael Smith, 2024 4-star recruit, picks South Carolina football over Alabama, Ohio State

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football added another member to its 2024 recruiting class Tuesday, picking up a commitment from four-star tight end Michael Smith.

Smith, a Savannah, Georgia, native, chose the Gamecocks over a top eight that included Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas. He is the No. 6 tight end in the Class of 2024 and the No. 134 prospect nationally according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.

At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, he is the third commitment to South Carolina's 2024 class and second in the past week. He joins No. 1 offensive tackle Kam Pringle , who announced Sunday, and four-star quarterback Dante Reno. Though it is still early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Gamecocks' class currently ranks No. 19 in the country.

Another top 2024 target, Wendell Gregory, is also set to commit Friday. Gregory, a four-star linebacker from Marietta, Georgia, will choose from a top three of South Carolina, Missouri and Tennessee.

The Gamecocks suffered major offseason losses at tight end. Both 2022 starters entered the transfer portal, with Jaheim Bell headed to Florida State and Oklahoma transfer Austin Stogner returning to the Sooners. Nate Adkins, the only other tight end who played significant snaps, is out of eligibility.

The team picked up two tight ends in the 2023 recruiting class, signing three-star Connor Cox and flipping three-star Miami commitment Reid Mikeska. It also added former Arkansas standout Trey Knox and Florida tight end Nick Elksnis out of the transfer portal.

The 2023 recruiting class is coach Shane Beamer's second since taking over the program in 2021. His 2022 recruiting class ranked No. 24 in the country and 10th in the SEC according to the 247Sports Composite. This year's class is ranked No. 16, the program's highest ranking since it had the No. 16 class in 2012.

South Carolina (8-5, 4-4 SEC) finished the regular season on back-to-back upsets over top-10 teams. The Gamecocks dominated then-No. 5 Tennessee and knocked off then-No. 8 Clemson for the first time in the rivalry matchup since 2013. They concluded the year with a 45-38 loss in the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Michael Smith, 2024 4-star recruit, picks South Carolina football over Alabama, Ohio State