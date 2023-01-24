ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

‘Secret Delaware’ uncovers First State’s fun facts, figures

By Ken Mammarella
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDWue_0kPc0WAf00

“Secret Delaware” is the second book written by Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge.

A border marker buried under a manhole, a fiberglass presidential candidate and lots and lots of lima beans are some of the “weird, wonderful and obscure” elements that define Delaware in a new book.

“Secret Delaware” is the second book written together by Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge, a married couple who have lived or worked in all three counties.

Secret Delaware

They visited most of the sites, wrote all the words and took most of the photos in their journey from the first entry (the arts in Arden) to the last (one of only three art conservation programs in America).

It is a fascinating book, worthy of the collection of any fan of the First State.

That praise is not because this reporter’s work appears at least three times among the sources. It is because of how many interesting facts and figures – fun stuff not known to all natives – are packed into each two-page entry: the narrative, a photo or two, if-you-go info and a related factoid to start (or stop) a conversation.

Secret Delaware : A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” is the 53rd book in a series about regional secrets from Reedy Press and is a followup to “100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die,” their 2020 travel guide for Reedy Press.

Kipp and Shortridge’s next book is about “lost Delaware.”

“Secret Delaware” is “dedicated to the journalists – the writers of the first draft of history.”

Searching for info

For both books, they searched their memories, the internet and newspapers.com.

It helped that when they were reporters for The News Journal, they wrote about some of the topics — “We know that they were reliable stories and had great information,” Shortridge said —  and they have worked with many of the other writers cited.

Shortridge was born in Boston and grew up in Laurel. He also worked for the Delaware Department of Agriculture, Delaware State Housing Authority and Sussex County Vocational Technical School District.

He now owns a résumé writing business and works for Hook PR & Marketing in Milton.

Kipp was born in Cincinnati and moved to Delaware in 2006 to work for The News Journal. She also worked for the University of Pennsylvania and St. Joseph’s University and now works for the Philadelphia Bar Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xtMd_0kPc0WAf00

Howard Pyle’s images of pirates is author Daniel Shortridge’s favorite Delaware secrets.

85 insights into Delaware

When asked to select a single highlight each from the 85 in the book, Kipp chose the story of Emily P. Bissell, who in 1907 printed the first Christmas Seals. She convinced the post office to let her sell the stamps in the lobby, raising 10 times the $300 that her cousin needed for his tuberculosis clinic.

Shortridge chose how Wilmington illustrator Howard Pyle a century ago created the modern image of pirates, later pirated (sorry) by Disney. Shortridge also recalled the Pyle pirate paintings that used to grace the children’s room of the Laurel library

STILL STANDING: A liquor store is the last site in operation at Tri State Mall

The book characteristically offers more: Pyle drew the second Christmas Seals stamp, and he also created the modern “look” of Robin Hood, Pilgrims and Revolutionary war soldiers.

And for some closure about the items mentioned in the first paragraph:

  • The border marker under the manhole is part of the famed Mason-Dixon line from the 1760s, since buried under a highway turn lane near Newark.
  • The fiberglass presidential candidate is Miles, the 46-foot-tall Dover Downs mascot.
  • And Delaware’s lima beans represent a third of the nation’s crop, nurtured by the state’s moderate temperatures and high humidity.

“Secret Delaware” is available at the Bethany Beach Books, Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach and the Hockessin BookShelf, plus Delaware libraries.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Delaware Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

While Delaware remains one of the smallest states in the United States, it goes big when it comes to pollen. Despite its low-lying elevation and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, Delawareans still suffer big time during allergy season. But what is an average allergy season in Delaware like, and what plants cause an uptick in sneezing?
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 29, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Carney budget cuts income tax, focuses on education, workers Caesar Rodney climate class: Straight outta Antarctica State to embrace new math ‘framework’ to raise scores One store’s still standing at Tri-State Mall Culture ‘Secret Delaware’ uncovers First State’s fun facts, figures St. Georges Bridge ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit

Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Delaware Gov. John Carney tests positive for COVID-19

DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Delaware Governor John Carney says he has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor says he had mild symptoms and tested positive using an at-home test Friday night."I'm feeling fine and will work from home," the governor said in a brief statement. "Also, Go Birds!"According to Delaware's COVID-19 Response website, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is currently at 135. They aso say there are currently 158 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
DELAWARE STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
delawarepublic.org

Seal season in Delaware may see some changes moving forward

Seal season starts in Delaware in the winter, and last year the MERR Institute, responsible for seal monitoring and rescue, had 185 reported sightings. Delaware’s seal population is migratory, but in the last decade MERR has been monitoring an emerging colony of seals. Rather than seals being born in...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts

With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches

It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads

2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Dozens of leases available for Delaware Bay shellfish grounds

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish and Wildlife recently announced that shellfish grounds in Delaware Bay are available for lease. According to a map provided by DNREC, there are more than 40 lease sites available in a 30,000-acre area of the bay stretching...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

2 lanes of Delaware Memorial Bridge to close for 4 months

Two lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge into New Jersey will be closed from early February through near the end of May for rehabilitating the 72-year-old bridge. The Delaware River and Bay Authority, which owns and operates the bridge, warns drivers to expect delays, particularly during rush hour and peak weekend travel times. Delays could be bad. A repainting project ... Read More
NEW JERSEY STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Construction exec: Mini-Bond will hurt non-union, minorities

A Delaware construction executive says that Senate Bill 35, scheduled to be heard today in the House  will effectively block non-union contractors from state contracts. Edward J. Capodanno, president of the Associated Builders and Contractors Delaware says a bill to add 17 projects to this year’s Bond and Capital Improvements funding, will hurt the more than 500 members ABC represents. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

The Delaware Memorial Bridge is set to receive a new safety measure

The Delaware River and Bay Authority is going ahead with plans to build a new Ship Collision Protection System for the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The new system will protect the tower structure of the bridge in the event that a ship loses control and causes a collision. Delaware River and...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy