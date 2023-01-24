2024 EDGE to visit Oregon just days after decommitting from Washington Huskies
One of the early members of the Washington Huskies’ 2024 recruiting class opened up his recruitment this week, and it appears the Oregon Ducks are trying to make a move.
On Monday, 3-star EDGE Jaxson Jones, the No. 19 EDGE in the 2024 class, per 247Sports, announced that he would be decommitting from the Huskies, where he had been a verbal since last September. Not long after announcing that his recruitment was back open, Jones then announced that he would be taking a visit to Eugene to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks this coming weekend.
A lot of big visitors are expected to be on Oregon’s campus this weekend, including 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor, and we can now add this former Husky commit to the list as well.
Jaxson Jones’ Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
|3
|89
|AZ
|DE
247Sports Composite
|3
|0.8506
|AZ
|DE
Rivals
|2
|5.4
|AZ
|DE
ESPN
|N/R
|N/R
|AZ
|DE
On3 Recruiting
|3
|88
|AZ
|DE
Vitals
Height
|6-foot-3
Weight
|215 pounds
Hometown
|Yuma, Arizona
Projected Position
|EDGE
Class
|2024
Recruitment
- Committed to Washington on September 18, 2022
- Offered by Oregon on October 28, 2022
- Decommitted from Washington on January 23, 2022
Top Schools Before Commitment
- Oregon Ducks
- Washington Huskies
- Arizona Wildcats
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Boston College Eagles
- Michigan Wolverines
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- USC Trojans
- Utah Utes
Highlights
1
1
