2024 EDGE to visit Oregon just days after decommitting from Washington Huskies

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

One of the early members of the Washington Huskies’ 2024 recruiting class opened up his recruitment this week, and it appears the Oregon Ducks are trying to make a move.

On Monday, 3-star EDGE Jaxson Jones, the No. 19 EDGE in the 2024 class, per 247Sports, announced that he would be decommitting from the Huskies, where he had been a verbal since last September. Not long after announcing that his recruitment was back open, Jones then announced that he would be taking a visit to Eugene to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks this coming weekend.

A lot of big visitors are expected to be on Oregon’s campus this weekend, including 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor, and we can now add this former Husky commit to the list as well.

Jaxson Jones’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

3 89 AZ DE

247Sports Composite

3 0.8506 AZ DE

Rivals

2 5.4 AZ DE

ESPN

N/R N/R AZ DE

On3 Recruiting

3 88 AZ DE

Vitals

Height

6-foot-3

Weight

215 pounds

Hometown

Yuma, Arizona

Projected Position

EDGE

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Committed to Washington on September 18, 2022
  • Offered by Oregon on October 28, 2022
  • Decommitted from Washington on January 23, 2022

Top Schools Before Commitment

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Washington Huskies
  • Arizona Wildcats
  • Arizona State Sun Devils
  • Boston College Eagles
  • Michigan Wolverines
  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  • USC Trojans
  • Utah Utes

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

