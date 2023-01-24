2024 EDGE to visit Oregon just days after decommitting from Washington Huskies

One of the early members of the Washington Huskies’ 2024 recruiting class opened up his recruitment this week, and it appears the Oregon Ducks are trying to make a move.

On Monday, 3-star EDGE Jaxson Jones, the No. 19 EDGE in the 2024 class, per 247Sports, announced that he would be decommitting from the Huskies, where he had been a verbal since last September. Not long after announcing that his recruitment was back open, Jones then announced that he would be taking a visit to Eugene to see Dan Lanning and the Ducks this coming weekend.

A lot of big visitors are expected to be on Oregon’s campus this weekend, including 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor, and we can now add this former Husky commit to the list as well.

Jaxson Jones’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

https://twitter.com/JaxsonJones80/status/1617699470942306305 https://twitter.com/JaxsonJones80/status/1617731392498196482

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 89 AZ DE 247Sports Composite 3 0.8506 AZ DE Rivals 2 5.4 AZ DE ESPN N/R N/R AZ DE On3 Recruiting 3 88 AZ DE

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 215 pounds Hometown Yuma, Arizona Projected Position EDGE Class 2024

Recruitment

Committed to Washington on September 18, 2022

Offered by Oregon on October 28, 2022

Decommitted from Washington on January 23, 2022

Top Schools Before Commitment

Oregon Ducks

Washington Huskies

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils

Boston College Eagles

Michigan Wolverines

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

USC Trojans

Utah Utes

Highlights

