ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night.

On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s located at 4301 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined that a male suspect entered the restaurant through the curbside pickup door and confronted an employee at the cash register. The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the restaurant on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen running on foot toward Farrand Drive. No one was injured in this incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s approximately 5’8” tall, 170 lbs., wearing all dark clothing. There are no surveillance images available at this time.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Robbery Unit is currently investigating the incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective B. Harris by calling 302-365-8410. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/ Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 012423  1120

-End-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQmaA_0kPc0Sdl00

The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nccpdnews.com

UPDATE WITH ARREST: POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN CHRISTIANA FALLS HOMICIDE

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has arrested 37-year-old Allan Henderson Jr. of Delaware City for the murder of his father, Allan Henderson Sr. (65). On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers responded to the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls Community) in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived at the scene, they contacted an adult male at the front door. The subject then ran away but was later detained following a foot pursuit by responding officers. The subject was identified as Allan Henderson Jr. (37).
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

19-Year-Old Man Shot Late Wednesday

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 11:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Bradford Street. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Danielle Moore...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Found With 49,300 Doses Of Fentanyl

Wilmington Police have arrested two on gun and drug charges after recovering a significant amount of narcotics, including approximately 49,300 doses of Fentanyl. Officials said on January 19 at approximately 8:29 a.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of C Street following a drug investigation. Police took 46-year-old Giovan Tate and 45-year-old Yvette Lee into custody.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT

(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

2023 Off to Deadly Start on Delaware Roads

2022 was a deadly year on Delaware roads, and this year is not off to a good start either. Delaware State Representative Ruth Briggs-King tells WGMD’s Mike Bradley about the rash of recent fatal accidents in Sussex County…. She says that with the trend of increasing traffic and the...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Carjacking Victim Pistol-Whipped In Delco: Police

A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities say he stole a car at gunpoint and hit the victim over the head with a firearm. Police in Brookhaven Borough were called to the 4700 block of Edgmont Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for a reported carjacking, the department said in a statement.
BROOKHAVEN, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Restaurant robbery under investigation

Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at Applebee's on Kirkwood Highway near Route 7. A man came in through the curbside pick-up door Monday night at about 9:40 and demanded money from an employee at the register. Police said the suspect implied he had a weapon, and escaped with...
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Police Say Suspicious Death In Newark Was Homicide, One In Custody

Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police continue to investigate the death of a 65-year-old man from the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls) and have classified the death as a homicide. A person of interest was taken into custody during the early morning hours of Wednesday...
NEWARK, DE
nccpdnews.com

ARMED ROBBERY OF UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE EMPLOYEE – WILMINGTON

(Wilmington, DE 19809) The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a robbery of a USPS employee that occurred in the community of Summit Chase Apartments – Wilmington. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. New Castle County Police Officers responded to the unit block of...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

UPDATE-POLICE INVESTIGATE SUSPICIOUS DEATH IN CHRISTIANA FALLS

(Newark, Del.-19709) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police continue to investigate the death of a 65-year-old man from the unit block of Verdi Circle (Christiana Falls) and have classified the death as a homicide. A person of interest was taken into custody during the early morning hours...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Postal employee robbed while delivering mail

New Castle County Police are investigating the robbery of a postal employee who was delivering mail. Right before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman was making deliveries on Courtyard Lane at the Summit Chase Apartments, when two suspects confronted her. One of them pointed a gun and demanded "items." The victim was also struck, and the suspects fled with property belonging to the victim. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Shore News Network

Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge

MILFORD, DE- According to the Delaware State Police, a Milford man who was found by police drunk inside his vehicle after it crashed into a ditch was charged with DUI and driving while suspended. It was his sixth DUI offense. At approximately 5:08 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Bethesda Road regarding a man who was disorderly and apparently drunk. “When troopers arrived, they learned that the man, identified as Douglas Hall, had just fled from the yard on foot and returned to his Jeep, which he had driven into a nearby ditch,:” DSP said in a statement. The post Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILFORD, DE
Shore News Network

Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, DE – A Wilmington Applebees restaurant was robbed by a man who appeared to be armed with a gun Monday night. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s located at 4301 Kirkwood Highway for a report of a robbery. “Upon arrival, it was determined that a male suspect entered the restaurant through the curbside pickup door and confronted an employee at the cash register,” DSP said in a statement. “The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register.” The worker complied with the suspect. The suspect fled The post Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
Main Line Media News

Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash

NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WGMD Radio

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Men for Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Two men are at Sussex Correctional Institution following a traffic stop yesterday morning in Dagsboro. State Police say 32-year-old Tevin Smith of Ellendale and 35-year-old Brian Bell of Wilmington face several drug-related charges. During the traffic stop at Nine Foot Road west of Blackberry Road, troopers smelled marijuana coming from the car, and they asked both Smith and Bell to come out of the vehicle. They searched the Chrysler and found approximately 6.37 grams of packaged suspected heroin and approximately 2.38 grams of marijuana.
DAGSBORO, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy