ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Beatrice Borromeo and Spanish royal family member attend Dior fashion show

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNaC5_0kPc0Pza00

Beatrice Borromeo looked très chic in Paris on Monday. Princess Caroline ’s daughter-in-law made an appearance at the Dior Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show held at the Musée Rodin.

RELATED:

Charlotte Casiraghi makes appearance following pregnancy reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xu1FD_0kPc0Pza00 WireImage

Beatrice, who is an ambassador for the fashion house, sat in the front row between West Side Story ’s Rachel Zegler and Carla Bruni . Beatrice’s stylish outfit was from Dior’s Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 collection . The mom of two accessorized her checked tweed cape and vest with boots, a Dior hat, sunglasses and black bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZmOG_0kPc0Pza00 Getty Images

The new couture collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri was “inspired by the spirit and wardrobe” of Josephine Baker , per Dior .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DyyQs_0kPc0Pza00 Getty Images

King Felipe of Spain’s niece Victoria de Marichalar y Borbón — daughter of Infanta Elena —also attended the Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 23.

Queen Sofia ’s granddaughter shared photos and videos from the Dior show on Instagram, writing: “amazing show 🥰🫶🏽 @dior @mariagraziachiuri.”

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans

Marie Claire recently recalled Christmas 2006 for Prince William and the then Kate Middleton, who by that point had been dating for over four years. That Christmas, William invited Kate to Sandringham for Christmas (where the royal family typically spends the holiday), but she declined, saying she wouldn’t come without a ring on her finger. New Year’s Eve—as we all well know, seeing as the holiday is tomorrow—comes right on the heels of Christmas, and that same year, in 2006, Kate was left in tears after William changed their New Year’s plans, reports The Mirror.
New York Post

Why it appears Prince William and Kate are reading Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ in bed

It looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted reading Prince Harry’s much-hyped memoir while eating burgers in bed — but don’t let your eyes deceive you. The world has been eager to know if the Prince and Princess of Wales got their hands on Harry’s explosive memoir “Spare,” and now they can picture it for themselves. Lookalikes of the royal couple were photographed sitting in bed flipping through the book while eating meatless sandwiches. Award-winning photographer Alison Jackson shot the images for Birds Eye Green Cuisine’s “Veganuary Reimagined” campaign for consumers to eat a plant-based diet for the month of January. Jackson also...
The List

We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts

It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
netflixjunkie.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Attend Coronation, Likely Stay In 300-Year-Old Lavish Frogmore Cottage

As made very clear by the documentary and the aftermath that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not fallen short of supporters after exiting the royal family. It also further proved that the couple has not been stripped off their royal luxuries, as evidenced by the online brawl that followed after the trailer showed a clip of Meghan Markle crying in front of a Hermes blanket.
The List

Samantha Markle Claims Meghan Keeps Distant From Her Family For One Reason

Over the years, the Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, has made some disturbing allegations against Meghan Markle. It's clear that Samantha has a lot to say about her half-sister and her role in the royal family. That said, among the many surprising revelations from Netflix's "Harry & Meghan"...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
Us Weekly

King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir

Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan ‘will be invited to Charles’s coronation – but are not expected to attend’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the coronation of King Charles but senior royals believe the pair would “find a reason not to go”, The Independent understands.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to be offered the chance to attend when guest lists are finalised, although it is understood they have already been written out of any formal role in the event at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. Full coverage as Prince Harry releases memoir“The King does not expect them to be at the coronation,” said a source close to the royal family.“The family will extend...
brides.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy