ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello Regional Transit partners with Lamb Weston to start bus service to American Falls

By City of Pocatello News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjbOI_0kPc0ClN00

Starting Monday, January 23, Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT) will provide a new commuter route that will be open to the public.

PRT has partnered with Lamb Weston, one of the largest employers in American Falls, to provide a commuter shuttle for employees and community members between American Falls and Pocatello.

“We are very excited about this new route,” said Skyler Beebe, Pocatello Regional Transit Director. “The new route will assist patrons with daily transportation challenges many people face.”

Funding for the route is provided through a 5311 Federal Transit Administration grant award to PRT. Further, Lamb Weston is providing the local match to utilize the grant and make it possible for patrons to use the service at a daily suggested donation of $10 for one way or round trip.

For the complete schedule and to find bus locations, visit Pocatello Regional Transit at https://pocatellotransit.com .

Pocatello Regional Transit is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208.234.6248, or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

American Falls man wins $10,000 from Zions Bank sweepstakes

POCATELLO — When David Tucker walked into Zions Bank on Wednesday, he wasn’t aware he’d be walking out $10,000 richer. The American Falls resident and Amy’s Kitchen production supervisor knew he’d been selected to win a prize after being entered into Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes, but he wasn’t quite sure exactly what to expect until he was presented with a large $10,000 bill by branch manager Cameron Topliff. “It...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former Allstate call center set to host classes by 2023-24 school year

CHUBBUCK — School District 25’s plan to transform the former Allstate call center into a career technical education school is advancing, and it has set a goal to hold classes at the building in time for the 2023-24 school year. Located at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, the nearly 80,000-square-foot building was officially purchased by the school district in late November and will provide students with space dedicated specifically for career technical education. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Shane Hunt named new board president for United Way of Southeastern Idaho

The United Way of Southeastern Idaho announced its new Board of Directors President Wednesday — Pocatello’s Dr. Shane Hunt. Hunt, who officially starts on Thursday, is the Dean of the Idaho State University College of Business and professor of marketing. "I am honored to serve as the President of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho Board of Directors,” Hunt said. “My time on the Board has given me the opportunity...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot restaurant offers a variety of vibes and cuisine

BLACKFOOT — A new restaurant in Blackfoot offers a variety of spaces so patrons can enjoy themselves no matter if they want to socialize, watch a game or sit outside. The 7Eighty5 had its unofficial opening in March 2022 and is planning to hold their grand opening soon. Larry Mitchell, managing partner of the restaurant, said they waited this long to have their grand opening because they wanted to make...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Tickets on sale now for annual Gate City Brewfest

POCATELLO — The 12th annual Gate City Brewfest is set to take place on March 11, and tickets for the event are on sale now. Melissa Lish, marketing and communications manager for the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, said tickets will cost $30 if purchased in advance and $40 if purchased the day of. About 20 breweries are expected to participate this year. “We’re encouraging people to purchase their tickets in...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two men die, two others injured in four recent East Idaho wrecks

Two men died and two other men were injured in four separate East Idaho wrecks over the past few days. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of a 6:30 a.m. Tuesday crash on Interstate 15 when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Rethink potatoes by reheating them

The 55th Annual Potato Conference wrapped up earlier this month in Pocatello. It was an informative event that brought potato experts, farm equipment, vendors, banks, farmers and farm workers together in one place. Did you know Idaho grows over 25 varieties of potatoes and harvests over 13 billion pounds of potatoes a year? About 94 percent of the potatoes grown in Idaho are russets. The starch in potatoes is the plant’s way of storing energy. For humans, it is the starch we have grown to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

ISU president warns lawmakers that proposed budget would leave school with multimillion-dollar deficit

BOISE — Idaho State University will be facing a significant budget deficit if the state budget writers accept the governor’s proposed allocation to the school. ISU President Kevin Satterlee in his presentation to the Joint Appropriations and Finance Committee on Tuesday said the items recommended for funding wouldn’t fully cover the impacts of inflation on the university’s fixed costs — from employee health benefits to the eggs served to students on campus. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game officials issue warning following two dangerous moose attacks across region

While some Pocatello area residents have been lucky enough to see two different moose wandering the snow-covered streets recently, the encounters two other Idahoans experienced this month with the enormous creature were not so fortunate. A woman in Ketchum, a small town near Sun Valley, sustained extensive injuries following a moose attack on Jan. 13, and a man in Terreton, a small town about 30 miles east of Rexburg, shot and killed a bull moose on Saturday after it charged at him in his yard,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Enhabit Hospice donates money, home supplies to Family Services Alliance

POCATELLO — Enhabit Hospice in Pocatello recently donated $1,500 and household supplies to Family Services Alliance. Tia Galloway, an registered nurse with Enhabit Hospice, said the company does a community project every year. This year, they had a few different ideas and one of their social workers suggested Family Services Alliance, a local advocacy group for victims of sexual and domestic violence. “Our social worker brought up Family Services Alliance,”...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance

POCATELLO — Police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street. Pocatello police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by Pocatello police, authorities...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck Olive Garden to officially open Monday

CHUBBUCK — After years of anticipation, Olive Garden will finally open for business in the Gate City area. The newly built Chubbuck Olive Garden is scheduled to officially open its doors at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant is at 4105 Yellowstone Ave. where Red Lobster was once located adjacent to the Pine Ridge Mall.
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Crews beginning I-15 Blackfoot bridge repair after overnight road breakup

BLACKFOOT — Idaho Transportation Department crews are currently working on the northbound bridge of Interstate 15 just north of Blackfoot to repair the road surface following damage that occurred Monday night. The cause of the problem is still under investigation, but road breakup is common following cycles of warm and cold weather. Traffic is down to one lane as crews begin repairs on the right lane. On Wednesday, traffic will also be down to one lane to allow crews to perform preventative maintenance on the passing lane to ensure the problem does not spread. Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zone and plan for some delays.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police release name of driver killed in collision with semi near Pocatello

POCATELLO — A local man died on Tuesday morning when his pickup truck collided with a semi just south of Pocatello. Bradley Keyes, 66, of Blackfoot, was pronounced. dead at the scene of the 6:30 a.m. crash, authorities said. The wreck occurred while Keyes was traveling southbound on the freeway in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup and for unknown reasons he drove through the median and entered the northbound lanes...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police respond to Highland High School after student receives text message stating he was going to be shot

POCATELLO — Police responded to Highland High School on Wednesday afternoon after a student there received a threatening text message, authorities said. The male student received a text from a phone number that he did not recognize stating that he was going to be shot after school, police said. Several Pocatello police officers responded to Highland High School around 3 p.m. Wednesday after the student reported the threatening text to...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Both local men involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felony aggravated battery

POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Blackfoot man sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking meth, heroin

POCATELLO – Adam Lee Vallely, 46, of Blackfoot, was sentenced to life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Vallely engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others in southeast Idaho from December 2017 to August 2018. Evidence established that Vallely participated in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from a source of...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Suspect arrested after pointing pistol at local man

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly pointing a gun at another man on Tuesday. Scott Roger Christ, of Pocatello, was arrested following the incident and has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday. The incident began to unfold when Pocatello police received a call from the alleged victim...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four dogs euthanized after mauling young boy to death, injuring mother in Fort Hall

FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy is dead and his mother was seriously injured after the pair were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office. Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said the incident occurred Saturday evening on the reservation. The fatal attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. at a residence on Sandy Road in Fort Hall, according to a Monday...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy