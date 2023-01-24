Pocatello Regional Transit partners with Lamb Weston to start bus service to American Falls

Starting Monday, January 23, Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT) will provide a new commuter route that will be open to the public.

PRT has partnered with Lamb Weston, one of the largest employers in American Falls, to provide a commuter shuttle for employees and community members between American Falls and Pocatello.

“We are very excited about this new route,” said Skyler Beebe, Pocatello Regional Transit Director. “The new route will assist patrons with daily transportation challenges many people face.”

Funding for the route is provided through a 5311 Federal Transit Administration grant award to PRT. Further, Lamb Weston is providing the local match to utilize the grant and make it possible for patrons to use the service at a daily suggested donation of $10 for one way or round trip.

For the complete schedule and to find bus locations, visit Pocatello Regional Transit at https://pocatellotransit.com .

Pocatello Regional Transit is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three (3) days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208.234.6248, or 5815 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID.