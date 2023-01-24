Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
kiwaradio.com
Change In Storm Track Prompts Winter Weather Warning For KIWA Area
Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux and O’Brien Counties to a Winter Storm Warning, from 9:00 this evening until 6:00 Saturday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Lyon and Osceola Counties to go into effect at 9:00 this evening remains in effect for those counties.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota ice isn't so nice, and anglers' pickups go down
With 60 rental ice fishing houses on Lake of the Woods this winter, and about 35 miles of ice roads to plow, Brian Ney knew that he and his crew of eight would be busy last Sunday. Ney's family had built Adrian's Resort on the big northern border lake in...
KELOLAND TV
Strong winds and snow in parts of South Dakota before temperatures drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting Thursday that road and visibility conditions are poor in the northeast corner of the state and that isibility is practically zero.
8 Most Horrifying Disasters That Happened In South Dakota
For those looking to live in peaceful surroundings where the weather is perfect all year round, good luck. At some point, you will witness harsh weather. Not every state has an imaginary wall around it to prevent natural disasters. In South Dakota where we see all four seasons in their...
Roof Melt and Roof Rakes Are MIA in Sioux Falls Right Now
Got snow? South Dakota sure does. And finding items to help combat all the snowfall we've received so far this winter is becoming increasingly challenging. Have you tried to find things like roof snow rakes, snowblowers, shovels, and roof melt lately? They are in short supply right now in many stores throughout the Sioux Empire.
more955.com
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
Accidental Rancher: The Darkest Days of the Year
After several mild winters in a row, this winter is apparently intent on testing our mettle. Snow came early and has fallen often, accompanied by dangerously cold and high winds. Before the winter solstice even arrived, it felt like we were already several months into winter, because, well, we kind of were.
What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?
A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?
A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
The Average House in South Dakota is 4 Decades Old
The homeownership and improvement website HouseMethod dug into census numbers and found that the average house in South Dakota is 43 years old. Breaking down the figures even more, they found that the average age of houses in Minnehaha County, South Dakota is 39 years. I was driving through an...
newscenter1.tv
Snow is just a few hours away – here’s your weekend forecast!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Our Friday morning began with a stunning sunrise and calm conditions, but a drastic change in weather conditions arrives Friday afternoon. With so many travelers into and within South Dakota for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, it’ll be important to keep an eye on the skies for the next 24 hours!
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect more light snow showers in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another fast-moving clipper system will slide through later today and into tonight across the region. Temperatures will continue to rise as we head through this evening and tonight, so our highs will be happening later tonight. The rising temperatures also mean we could...
thebreakofdawns.com
Driving the Badlands Loop Road in South Dakota
Want to see Badlands National Park but short on time? Then this post is for you! While traveling back to Montana from the Midwest via Interstate 90, I only had a couple of hours to spare for a stop in this otherworldly National Park. Because of that, I chose to take a quick detour by driving the Badlands Loop Road and making some worthy stops along the way.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal fire update; Abortion clarification bill; Strong winds, snow in parts of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 26. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom room where a man was killed. Republican lawmakers...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
KELOLAND TV
SWAT at home on Cleveland Avenue; Senator stripped of voting powers; Strong winds, snow in forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories for Thursday, January 26 First@4. A large police presence closed down Cleveland Avenue for a time on Thursday. Officers were working at a home between 14th and 15th Streets. SWAT was also on the scene. One day after having...
This City in Iowa Is One of the Cleanest in America
The calendar says we're still a bit too early for Spring cleaning, but in at least one Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota) city they keep things very tidy all year round. Lawn Starter has ranked the 152 biggest cities in America based on how clean they are. The cleanest cities...
Michigan Man Cuts Straps on Another Hunter’s Tree Stand, Causing Dangerous 20-Foot Fall
A conflict over a public-land deer hunting spot in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has culminated in prison time and an indefinite hunting ban for one man. In a press release, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) characterized the dramatic series of events as an extreme example of “hunter harassment.”
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0