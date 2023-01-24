ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘How I Met Your Father’: 7 Secrets We Learned from the Season 2 Set Visit

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago

After a year of haphazard dates, missed connections, and general hijinks, How I Met Your Father is back for its second season. And at the Television Critics Association’s 2023 winter tour, Decider got a behind-the-scenes look at what is to come — literally. We’re talking a set visit, baby.

Set in the same universe as the 2000s-era How I Met Your Mother, How I Met Your Father follows a new group of single 30-somethings struggling through New York. Each episode tackles a different modern headache, from viral proposals gone wrong to long-distance dating. It’s exactly the sort of comforting show to make you smile after a long day. We can’t tell you everything that’s in store for Season 2 (or who the father is) but we do have some insights into what’s to come this season.

2

Sophie's about to become a "sociopathic liar."

If you though that Sophie was too bubbly and sweet this season, that’s about to change. Hilary Duff revealed that she becomes “like a sociopathic liar” this time around — her words, not ours.

“But she’s so kind and pure at the same time. It’s been really fun to expand on that,” Duff said. “We just get more room to play and experience and find these little human bits in the roles. It feels easier to find and a little bit more secure this time around.”

3

Josh Peck is the unofficial seventh member of the cast.

Even though last season ended with Sophie (Hilary Duff) breaking up with Drew (Josh Peck), you’re going to be seeing more from this vice principal. Peck appears in Season 2’s premiere and has other cameos this season.

“Josh is one of our favorites,” Isaac Aptaker said. Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger first met Peck through the John Stamos series, Grandfathered. “We share him with iCarly, which is next door, and, truly, we are in total agreement the more Josh the better. Whenever he’s available, we pop him in, because he’s tremendous at this format. He grew up on a multicam stage, and I think it really shows. “

“He’s kind of the unofficial seventh member of the cast,” Chris Lowell added.

4

We got a look at Sophie's upcoming work.

It looks like Sophie’s is stepping away from portraits and getting more into landscapes and still life. That building photo in particular is sure to make Ted Mosby swoon.

5

Is that a teaser on Sophie's desk?

Speaking of Sophie’s apartment, her desk is home to a handful of books. Most of them seem to be generic set dressing. How else can you explain Beverly Cleary’s Mitch and Amy or R.L. Stine’s Mr. Beast? And unless Season 2 takes a major swing, that book about sleeping babies is simply filler.

But there’s one book we couldn’t find on Amazon: She-Tox: How to Rid Your Life of Toxic Friendships by Deirdre something. Look out for that title in the weeks to come. Also, can we preorder that?

6

Duff hasn't left behind the fashion of 'Lizzie McGuire.'

Fashion has always been important to Duff. And if you’ve noticed that Sophie’s bold looks remind you of a certain animated snark machine, you’re not alone.

“I have a very distinct way that I dress. I did the same thing with Lizzie McGuire,” Duff said. “I have matured a little bit. But Sophie,  there’s a twist in there that’s Hilary, that’s even a little bit Lizzie. But she’s working on a budget; she’s definitely a thrifter. That’s just something that I feel like I personally enjoy when creating a character is how she dresses. How you’re presented and how you feel when you walk out there is part of the character.”

7

The identity of the father isn't the only love story in this show.

“I truly believe that this is also a love story in the show,” Duff said about Sophie’s relationship with Valentina (Francia Raisa). “The way that we lean on each other, the amount of times we walk through that front door searching, where’s the person that’s going to help me right now? Where’s the person that’s going to pick me up and save me from this horrible feeling or this horrible day or this horrible whatever? They are in the thick of it together, man. And they are different, but they are the same.”

“We really have a sisterhood. I call her my work wife, where we’re really supporting each other and have each other’s backs,” Raisa added. “It’s beautiful to show other friendships, especially as we’re growing in today’s world, trying to figure out what friendships and relationships looks like.”

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Poker Face’ On Peacock, Where Natasha Lyonne And Rian Johnson Team Up For Fun ‘Columbo’-Style Mysteries

Rian Johnson has become a master of the old-fashioned whodunnit with the Knives Out franchise. But he’s also an avowed fan of other mysteries, namely classic TV series like Columbo and the other series that rotated with it on the NBC Mystery Movie in the 1970s. His new series pairs him up with Natasha Lyonne, who plays a very unlikely detective who doesn’t want to be good at uncovering murders, but she does it anyway.
Decider.com

Is ‘How I Met Your Father’ Related to ‘How I Met Your Mother’?

One of the most beloved sitcoms of the 2000s has returned with a slightly different name. This week marks the Season 2 premiere of How I Met Your Father. From Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the multi-cam comedy follows Sophie (Hilary Duff), a 29-year-old photographer who’s unlucky in love but desperate to find her soulmate. The series switches between Sophie hanging out with her friends in 2022 and a future version of Sophie telling her kid how she met their father.
Decider.com

Hilary Duff Recalls Favorite ‘A Cinderella Story’ Memory With Jennifer Coolidge: “Her Rubbing Salmon on Her Face”

All you late-comers may know her from The White Lotus, but those like myself — who have been basking in Jennifer Coolidge‘s iconic roles since the early 2000s — may remember a little part she played in A Cinderella Story. And during Thursday night’s (Jan. 26) Watch What Happens Live, the film’s star, Hilary Duff, dished on her time working with the beloved actress.
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Decider.com

Why Isn’t Anna Kendrick A Major Movie Star?

Why isn’t Anna Kendrick a major movie star? Granted, this is a question that could be applied to any number of different charismatic and talented actors, and the answer is usually some combination of superheroes and streaming: We’ve entered an era where characters and so-called IP are often a bigger draw than the actors who bring them to life (Batman is more popular than Robert Pattinson; Chris Evans is only a marquee-level star when he plays Captain America; that sort of thing). This in turn has sent a lot of well-known stars into the embrace of streaming, which often means doing prestige miniseries rather than feature films (Kate Winslet may be in the Avatar sequel, but her biggest star turn of the past decade was on the HBO show Mare of Easttown).
Decider.com

Todrick Hall Slammed by tWitch’s Friends for Blaming Suicide on ‘Ellen’ Drama: “Negligent and Self-Serving”

Todrick Hall has come under fire for suggesting the “toxic workplace” at The Ellen Degeneres Show could have factored into Stephen “tWitch” Boss‘s death. People close to late DJ and dancer, who died by suicide at age 40 late last year, are slamming Hall for his irresponsible claims, which he shared while hyping his new show, The Real Friends of WeHo.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’ on Netflix, a Curiously Creepy Anthology Series That Draws From a Wealth of Stories

Horror legend Junji Ito has seen his various works adapted over the years into a variety of different forms: feature-length films, coloring books, and an anime series. Unfortunately, said anime series wasn’t representative of the best the industry could muster for the man who brought us Uzumaki, Gyo,em>, and Tomie. Now, the master horror artist’s works are back once more in Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. With improved animation, a wide range of stories, and better direction, this series aims to give some of Ito’s best the adaptations they deserve. The verdict? It’s a far better job than the previous group did considering this is the equivalent of Disney to American animation for the Japanese horror genre, but it could still use a bit more oomph.
Decider.com

Emma Roberts Adds Fuel to the Rumors That Lea Michele Can’t Read During ‘WWHL’ Appearance: “We’ve Never Been in a Book Club Together”

Emma Roberts is joining in on the collective joked that her Scream Queens costar and real-life friend Lea Michele possibly can’t read. Earlier this week, the actor made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she was asked about the controversial Glee alum and gave an eyebrow-raising answer. Roberts was asked by a WWHL guest about Michele’s performance in Broadway’s Funny Girl. When the caller asked about the biggest misconception people have about Michele, Roberts gushed about seeing her onstage, saying, “I was crying at the end. I literally – She looked at me and I said...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Shrinking’ On Apple TV+, Where Harrison Ford Mentors Jason Segel Through His Grief And His Use Of Unconventional Therapy

Everyone in our business got so excited when it was announced that Harrison Ford was going to star in his first TV series, the Yellowstone prequel 1923. There was so much hype behind that show that we all forgot that he shot two series back to back. The second series may not take place on the open plains of Montana, but it sure as hell shows a side of Ford that 1923 never did, thanks to Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein. SHRINKING: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: As Billy Joel’s “Angry Young Man” plays, and we hear sounds of people whooping it up, we...
MONTANA STATE
Decider.com

Where Was ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Filmed? Discover the Dominican Republican Resort From the JLo Movie

No matter how many bad weddings you’ve been to, you can bet Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel have it worse in their new movie Shotgun Wedding, now streaming on Amazon Prime. Directed by Jason Moore, with a screenplay by Mark Hammer, Shotgun Wedding gives JLo a chance to be the love interest and the action hero. Lopez stars as Darcy, a woman who reluctantly goes along with her “groom-zilla” fiance’s plan for a big, fancy wedding. Darcy loves Tom (Josh Duhamel), and Tom loves spectacle. So even though Darcy would rather elope, she agrees to a destination wedding in the Philippines. Unfortunately, the wedding is attacked by pirates and all the guests are held hostage at gunpoint.
Decider.com

‘Poker Face’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Rian Johnson’s New Peacock Show?

Get in, losers. We’re going to solve murder mysteries! Peacock’s new mystery-of-the-week series, from acclaimed Knives Out and Glass Onion creator Rian Johnson, invites us all to hop in Charlie Cale’s (Natasha Lyonne) ’69 Plymouth Barracuda and cruise around cracking complex cases. Charlie is a casino employee with an uncanny ability to tell when people are being untruthful, so she uses that special gift to help piece together crimes and ensure perpetrators face repercussions. With Poker Face, Johnson and Lyonne set out to recapture the joy they felt growing up and watching shows like Magnum P.I. and Murder, She Wrote. The ambitious series —...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘M3GAN’ on VOD, a Screamingly Funny A.I.-Horror Satire

M3GAN (now on VOD streaming services like Amazon Prime Video) is a horror-comedy co-produced by genre masters James Wan (who has story credit) and Jason “Blumhouse” Blum. It’s the story of a murder-doll-bot that’s part Chucky, part Terminator, not enough Monster of Frankenstein, starring Allison Williams, perhaps best known for memorably, loudly crunching on dry Froot Loops in Get Out. The movie rode its meme-heavy marketing campaign to $127 million worldwide at the box office, exceptional for a January release. And I know it’s stupidly early, but it’ll be tough to find a movie in 2023 that’ll make me laugh more than this.
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

When Does ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’ Premiere on Netflix?

The jury selection for Alex Murdaugh‘s high-profile murder trial began earlier this week. The disbarred lawyer has been charged with killing his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and son, Paul Murdaugh, after the two were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in South Carolina’s Low Country. If you’re interested in learning more about the case, a three-episode docuseries, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, debuts this February on Netflix. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst, the upcoming documentary explores the unraveling of the once-prominent Murdaugh legacy as a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups are brought to light. Netflix’s docuseries...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Decider.com

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: Do Bill and Frank Die?

So far, The Last of Us has spent a lot of time introducing us to Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). But they’re far from the only noteworthy survivors in this story. Ever since the HBO series announced that Nick Offerman would be playing Bill, fans have been desperate to see how the beloved Parks and Recreation star captured this survivalist. And true to everything he does, Offerman did not disappoint. Spoilers for The Last of Us on HBO past this point.
Decider.com

Decider.com

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy