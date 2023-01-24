Pair Busted With Trunk Full Of Drugs While Driving In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

Amber Nicole Queen (left) and barry Nathaniel Booker Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A pair who were driving with a small pharmacy of illegal drugs in the trunk of their car in St. Mary’s County on Tuesday morning are facing a host of criminal charges, the sheriff’s office announced.

Barry Nathaniel Booker, 61, was driving on Three Notch Road near North Shngri-La Drive in Lexington Park with Amber Nicole Queen, 28, when he was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy for an equipment violation.

During the subsequent traffic stop, a sheriff’s spokesperson said that a police K-9 was called to the scene, which detected drugs inside the vehicle, prompting a further investigation.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a $5 bill that contained a white powdery substance believed to be crack cocaine, and a small baggie containing Oxycodone.

Inside the trunk, the sheriff’s office says that deputies seized a shoulder bag that was filled with “a large number of narcotics, along with a digital scale, and other packaging material indicative of narcotics distribution.”

They also found two baggies filled with nearly 25 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and numerous pill bottles with individually-wrapped bags of controlled substances.

According to the sheriff’s office, one bottle contained a large bag of suspected heroin, and other bottles contained Oxycodone tablets and 27 separate suboxone strips. Dextroamphetamine tablets were also found, along with empty clear bags and “a large quantity” of cash.

On Queen, deputies also found a small baggie with a white powdery substance and a hard white powder substance. When transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, deputies also found that she had a concealed straw and a clear baggie with white residue.

Queen and Booker, both of Lexington Park, were charged with:

Six counts of CDS possession of not cannabis;

CDS possession of paraphernalia;

CDS possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

Queen was also charged with possession of contraband in a place of confinement.

Both are being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. No return court date has been announced.

