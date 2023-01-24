The Summit County GOP has chosen four candidates to recommend to Gov. Mike DeWine to fill a judicial vacancy on Barberton Municipal Court.

Barberton Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger was elected to the 9 th District Court of Appeals in November and will assume her new seat Feb. 11.

The county GOP’s search committee recently interviewed six candidates to fulfill the unexpired term for Lanzinger’s seat in the Barberton court, which runs through Dec. 31, 2025.

The committee chose as its suggested candidates: Diana Stevenson, who is the clerk for Barberton Municipal Court; Erin Dazey, a magistrate in Summit County Domestic Relations Court; Kristen Lewis, a magistrate in Summit County Common Pleas Court; and Clarissa Allega, a former Clinton mayor who is in private practice.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit GOP recommends four candidates for Barberton judge vacancy