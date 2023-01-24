ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'Till's Oscars Snub on 'The View'

By Greta Bjornson
 5 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg was among the legions of movie buffs tuning into this morning’s Oscar nominations, but unfortunately for her, she didn’t have any cause for celebration. The View co-host opened this morning’s show with a note about the awards, which announced their 2023 nominees bright and early today.

As she settled into her seat at the Hot Topics table, she said, “Well hello, and welcome to The View! Before we start off, we just want to celebrate the talented artists and filmmakers who were nominated for Oscars this morning.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, my film Till was not nominated,” before noting, “But we do want to congratulate all the nominees because many of them have been here and it’s wonderful to say congrats.”

Goldberg both acted in and produced Till, which tells the story of murdered teenager Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall) and his mother, Mamie Till (Danielle Deadwyler), who chose to have an open casket at her son’s funeral, marking one of the key moments in the Civil Rights Movement. Goldberg stars in Chinonye Chukwu’s film as Alma Carthan, Mamie’s mom and Emmett’s grandma.

Till did not receive any nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards, despite Deadwyler being boosted early on as a key contender in the Best Actress race. The film was also suspected to snag a nomination for its music in the best song category, but it was shut out there, too.

Despite getting snubbed by the Academy Awards, Till has been recognized with other honors, including BAFTA and SAG Award nominations for Deadwyler, plus multiple NAACP Image Award nominations and two Critics Choice Award nominations.

Goldberg has repeatedly mentioned Till on The View, and has said that the project took years — twenty, to be exact — to come together. While promoting the film in a November 2022 interview with Collider, Goldberg explained why she was drawn to Till.

“I’ve only [ever] wanted to do stuff I’m interested in and stuff that I thought was interesting. It doesn’t necessarily have to be interesting to other people. It only has to really interest me, that’s always been the same,” she said. “So getting to do this was a gift because this was not my plan.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

