What Is the Most Nominated Film at the 2023 Oscars?

After a year of anticipation and predictions, the Academy has finally announced the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards in a morning live stream hosted by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. The fan-favorite selection Everything Everywhere All At Once led the pack with 11 nominations, including first-time nominations for actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The A24 movie was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress for Yeoh, Best Supporting Actress for Hsu and Curtis, Best Supporting Actor for Quan, Best Directing for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song and Best Film Editing.

The movie’s high-ranking success was followed by All Quiet On The Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, with nine nominations each. To learn more, check out our full list of all of the 2023 Oscar nominees.

What Is Everything Everywhere All At Once About?

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows a Chinese-American woman as she enters the multiverse and meets the many versions of herself and her loved ones. The synopsis teases, “The film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.”

Decider’s John Serba wrote in his Everything Everywhere All at Once review: “Everything Everywhere is a bold film, rich with Asian-American representation – it’s deeply rooted in the immigrant experience – and visual and thematic experimentation. The comedy is wild, overstimulating and exhausting, but ultimately cathartic. It’s underscored with a broad, universal idea about our need to stave off the darkness with some hope, love, acceptance or whatever positive force we need to summon in order to survive.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once also topped our Best Movies of 2022 list, where Decider’s Anna Menta called it “a movie like no other you’ve seen before.”

How To Stream Everything Everywhere All At Once:

Everything Everywhere All At Once is streaming on Showtime, plus through the Showtime channel on Prime Video. The movie is also available on VOD services, such as Vudu and Google Play.

How To Stream the 2023 Oscars:

The 95th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can stream ABC through Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and Sling.