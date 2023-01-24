Read full article on original website
Report: Toyota dedicated EV platform may be five years off
In what would be a major strategy shift, Toyota is considering a dedicated EV platform similar to what other automakers have to compete more effectively with Tesla, The Asahi Shimbun reported this week. However, Toyota doesn’t plan to deploy this platform until 2027 or 2028, when it believes consumer demand...
Audi reportedly plans rugged SUV to challenge Defender, G-Class
Audi may produce a rugged electric SUV to go up against similar models in the luxury segment such as upcoming electric versions of the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The information was reported on Thursday by Autocar following an interview with Marc Lichte, Audi’s design chief. Lichte reportedly...
Ferrari reportedly investigating sound generator for future EVs
It will be a sad day when the sound of a V-8 or V-12 screaming is no longer associated with a modern Ferrari. However, with some governments pushing to ban internal-combustion engines, automakers, including exotic brands like Ferrari, are making plans to switch their lineups to electric vehicles. EVs have...
Rare Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss heads to auction
Legendary racer Stirling Moss is no longer with us, but a limited-edition supercar named after him still holds a lot of value and one lucky enthusiast can soon own it. A Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss is set to go under the hammer at an RM Sotheby’s auction running Jan. 31 to Feb. 8 in Paris.
Activesphere concept imagines a stylish electric Audi Allroad pickup
Audi has saved the most intriguing—and arguably, most American—of its four sphere concepts for last: an electric pickup. Well, sort of. The Activesphere concept is “a master of metamorphosis,” as Audi puts it—a coupelike hatchback with an elongated roofline, in which the entire rear section folds horizontally, then opens up to a cargo bed that’s large enough for e-bikes or perhaps an ATV. A flush ski rack is integrated into the roof structure, and the suicide-style rear doors mean there’s no middle pillar.
